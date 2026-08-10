Dragonfly Energy to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference

RENO, Nev., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium battery technology, today announced that it will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place in Boston on August 11-13, 2026.

Dragonfly Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Denis Phares, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 11th at 2:30pm ET, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. For additional information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a lithium battery technology company spanning battery cell manufacturing, pack assembly and full-system integration. The Company develops and delivers energy storage solutions for mobile, off-grid, industrial and specialty applications.

Dragonfly Energy is advancing domestic battery cell manufacturing through its patented dry electrode process and the development of next-generation battery technologies, including all-solid-state battery cells. Its work combines advanced research and development with software-enabled intelligence to improve the performance and capabilities of energy storage systems.

To learn more, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.