World Gold Council and Dynacor Group Enter into Strategic Partnership to Advance Responsible Gold Processing and ASGM Formalisation

LONDON and MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Gold Council (WGC) and Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the formalisation of the artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector and expanding opportunities for responsibly produced gold to enter formal global supply chains.

The partnership combines Dynacor’s extensive experience in sourcing and processing gold ore from artisanal miners with the WGC expertise in standards development, best practices, and gold market infrastructure. Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to strengthen transparency, improve environmental and social outcomes, and reduce illicit involvement in the ASGM sector.

A key focus of the collaboration is support for the World Gold Council’s Gold Processing Initiative (GPI), a model designed to accelerate ASGM formalisation through origin verification technology, centralized gold processing plants, and increased participation by responsible buyers. The initiative aims to improve gold recovery rates, create greater supply chain visibility, reduce mercury use, and help miners access better market opportunities.

Under the MoU, WGC and Dynacor intend to work with industry stakeholders, governments, international organizations, investors, NGOs, and standard-setting bodies to develop a set of best-practice principles for gold processing plants and support the creation of a globally recognized standard for processing plant operations. The proposed principles would address topics including miner due diligence, traceability requirements, environmental and occupational health and safety performance, anti-money laundering compliance, reporting, assurance, and responsible sourcing practices.

The partnership also seeks to facilitate opportunities for the development of new processing plants in Africa, Latin America, and other regions where ASGM plays a significant economic role. In parallel, the organizations intend to work together to mobilize international financing and establish clear, transparent requirements that can help attract private and institutional capital to formalisation initiatives.

David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council, said: “This collaboration represents an important step toward creating a scalable and practical pathway for formalising artisanal and small-scale gold mining. By combining responsible processing infrastructure, robust standards, traceability, and greater market access, we have an opportunity to support miners, strengthen supply chain integrity, and build a more transparent and inclusive gold ecosystem that can be replicated across many countries.”

“This MOU reflects our commitment to achieving a globally responsible ASGM processing business by fostering greater opportunities for legitimate ASGM production to enter the formal supply chain,” said Daniel Misiano, President & CEO of Dynacor Group. “As we embark on our international expansion, the agreement highlights the growing institutional support for our business model and reaffirms our ability to unlock long-term growth through close collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders.”



About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

About the World Gold Council

We are a membership organisation that champions the role gold plays as a strategic asset, shaping the future of a responsible and accessible gold supply chain. Our team of experts builds understanding of the use case and possibilities of gold through trusted research, analysis, commentary, and insights. We drive industry progress, shaping policy and setting standards for a perpetual and sustainable gold market.

You can follow the World Gold Council on X (Twitter) at @goldcouncil and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:



Mary Sacchi,

Head of Communications, North America

World Gold Council

T: 212-317-3882

E: mary.sacchi@gold.org

Ruth Hanna

Director, IR, Dynacor Group

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com