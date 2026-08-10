Origin Agritech Deploys Kingdee AI Cloud ERP Across Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, With Phase 1 Go-Live Targeted for November 2026

Eight-Month, Two-Phase Implementation Replaces Fragmented Legacy Systems and Builds the Internal Control and Data Infrastructure Required to Scale the Company's Expanding Commercial Seed Portfolio

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced that it has commenced enterprise-wide deployment of the Kingdee AI Cloud Galaxy ERP platform, unifying finance, procurement, inventory and supply chain, sales and distribution, manufacturing, and human resources on a single system. The project launched at a company-wide kickoff and training meeting held July 27, 2026, and follows a two-phase schedule with core finance and supply chain modules targeted for go-live in November 2026, remaining modules in January 2027, and formal project acceptance in February 2027.

The deployment closes a gap the Company has carried for several years. Origin Agritech's business and financial data has resided across disconnected systems with inconsistent data standards, limited real-time sharing, and manual reconciliation — a structure that slowed period-end close, constrained cross-departmental coordination, and delayed the operating visibility management needs to make decisions in season. Replacing that architecture becomes materially more important as the Company scales its commercial seed portfolio and distribution activity across the Northeast and North China production regions.

“Origin Agritech was an early leader in ERP adoption among Chinese agricultural enterprises, and in recent years capital constraints put us behind our peers on digital infrastructure,” said Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. “What we are doing now is rebuilding that foundation on a platform that can carry the business we are becoming. When we run a seed order from a Heilongjiang distributor through shipment, warehousing, and settlement, I want that transaction to post to the ledger the moment it happens, not three weeks later in a spreadsheet reconciliation. That is the operating discipline a U.S.-listed company is expected to run on, and it is the discipline required to commercialize a growing seed portfolio at scale.”

For a Nasdaq-listed company operating across China's principal agricultural production regions, a unified ERP platform has consequences that extend beyond operational efficiency. Standardized processes, automated audit trails, and consistent data from source transactions through to consolidated financial statements strengthen internal control over financial reporting. The control environment is assessed annually under Section 404(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The same infrastructure that shortens the Company's close cycle also supports the timeliness and accuracy of what Origin Agritech reports to the market.

Deployment Schedule

July 2026 — Project initiation, team formation, kickoff, business process research, and documentation.

Project initiation, team formation, kickoff, business process research, and documentation. August 2026 — Business blueprint design, master data standards definition, and foundational data collection and entry.

Business blueprint design, master data standards definition, and foundational data collection and entry. September 2026 — Solution design confirmation, system configuration, customization development.

Solution design confirmation, system configuration, customization development. October 2026 — Module testing, integration testing, user acceptance testing, and key user training.

Module testing, integration testing, user acceptance testing, and key user training. November 2026 — Phase 1 go-live: core finance and supply chain modules, with on-site go-live support.

Phase 1 go-live: core finance and supply chain modules, with on-site go-live support. January 2027 — Phase 2 go-live: manufacturing cloud, expense cloud, channel cloud, and bank-enterprise direct connect.

Phase 2 go-live: manufacturing cloud, expense cloud, channel cloud, and bank-enterprise direct connect. February 2027 — Documentation handover, performance evaluation, formal project acceptance, and close.

“This is a company-wide management transformation that happens to be delivered through software,” Mr. Yan added. “Its success depends on the engagement of every department, and we have staffed it accordingly — key users from six functions working alongside Kingdee's consultants for eight months, not handing off requirements and walking away. We will report progress against the November and January go-live milestones as we reach them.”

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered at the Origin R&D Center in Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account to update investors on Company and industry developments, available at https://x.com/origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of Phase 1 and Phase 2 go-live, the expected scope and duration of the implementation, anticipated operational and internal control benefits of the ERP platform, and the Company's ability to scale its commercial seed portfolio. Words such as “expects,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties — including implementation delays, cost overruns, data migration and system integration difficulties, user adoption and change management challenges, dependence on third-party implementation partners and software providers, and the risk that anticipated operational or control benefits are not realized in whole or in part — which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The description of internal control benefits in this release reflects management's current expectations and is not a representation as to the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of any date. Origin Agritech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Origin Agritech Limited Contact:

Kate Lang (Mandarin/English)

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +86 186-1839-3368

Email: bing.lang@originseed.com.cn

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com