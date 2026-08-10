Bix Introduces Unified Financial Platform for Modern Payments

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

London, United Kingdom — Bix today announced the launch of its unified financial platform, bringing together self-custody digital asset management, payment capabilities and European banking services within a single application. The platform is designed to simplify financial management for consumers, professionals and businesses by integrating services that have traditionally been offered through separate providers.

As financial technology continues to evolve, users increasingly expect banking, payments and digital asset services to function within a connected ecosystem. Bix addresses this demand by providing an integrated platform focused on security, accessibility and everyday financial operations.

The platform enables users to maintain control of their digital assets while accessing payment functionality through the Visa network for eligible cardholders. Support for Apple Pay and Google Pay further extends payment capabilities across compatible devices.

Bix also offers premium payment card options, including the BixPay Visa Signature , providing eligible cardholders with additional travel and lifestyle benefits.

Beyond payments, the platform offers eligible users European virtual IBAN accounts, enabling account-based transactions and cross-border banking within the same application. International transfer capabilities are designed to support individuals and businesses managing financial activity across multiple jurisdictions.

By consolidating digital asset management, payment services and banking functionality into a single platform, Bix seeks to reduce operational complexity while supporting a broad range of everyday financial use cases. The platform is intended for consumers, professionals and globally connected businesses looking for a more streamlined approach to managing digital finance.

The company believes the continued convergence of digital assets, payment infrastructure and banking services reflects the broader evolution of financial technology, as users increasingly prefer integrated financial experiences over fragmented financial solutions.

"Bix was created around a simple objective: bringing together the financial capabilities people rely on every day into one connected platform," the company said. "We believe financial services should be secure, practical and accessible without requiring users to manage multiple disconnected systems."

The platform reflects Bix's ongoing focus on developing financial technology infrastructure that supports modern payment experiences while preserving user control over digital assets and expanding access to banking services.

About Bix

Bix is a financial technology company focused on building integrated financial infrastructure that combines self-custody digital asset management, payment capabilities and European banking services within a unified platform. The company aims to simplify modern financial operations by delivering secure asset management, everyday payment solutions and cross-border banking functionality through a single user experience.

Media Contact



Bix Media Relations

Email: press@bix.fi

Website: https://bix.fi



