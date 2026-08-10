Initta Technology Showcases AI-Powered Retail Solutions at Nanchang Partner Conference

NANCHANG, China, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initta Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of retail point-of-sale systems and self-service terminals, recently wrapped up its annual partner conference here, drawing partners from around the globe. While the company has long supplied hardware to global retailers including Walmart and Sam's Club, the gathering underscored how it is repositioning itself as an AI-enabled solutions provider across retail and supermarket operations.





Intel Partnership at the Core

Initta is an Intel Prestige Partner, one of the chipmaker's highest-tier partnerships. The two companies have been long-standing partners, with their alliance prominently on display earlier this year at CHINASHOP 2026, where they co-branded Initta's exhibition booth—a move that signalled shared ambitions in retail AI adoption.

Both companies are committed to driving innovation at the edge. Initta attended the Intel Retail Innovation Forum at CHINASHOP and participated in an Intel–NRF leaders' luncheon during NRF APAC 2026 in Singapore, engaging with senior retail executives across the Asia-Pacific region to explore how AI-powered solutions can reshape store operations, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue streams for retailers.

Intel Silicon Powers New Product Push

The conference put the spotlight on Initta's product pipeline, which is now built around Intel's latest processor platforms. The company said its intelligent checkout and self-service systems are designed to take advantage of the AI compute capabilities in Intel's current-generation silicon, supporting on-device processing for loss prevention and automated checkout applications.

The integration of Intel's AI acceleration technology enables real-time decision-making at the edge, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity and improving system responsiveness—a critical advantage for high-traffic retail environments. This joint innovation reflects a shared vision: bringing scalable, cost-effective AI to everyday commerce.

Galileo Series and S-AIoT Platform Showcased

Initta officially launched its Galileo series of self-service kiosks at the event. The line, first shown at CHINASHOP 2026, uses a modular design intended to work across retail, foodservice and other commercial settings.

The company also showcased the S-AIoT cloud platform V3.0, a unified operations platform for smart retail devices. It enables centralized management of devices, AI applications, and cloud services—supporting remote maintenance, app deployment, and continuous service delivery. Integrated with Initta's SmartEye AI loss prevention, it upgrades traditional passive monitoring to proactive identification and alerting. Combined with AI vision capabilities, it also delivers intelligent recognition and self-checkout solutions for bakery and other retail scenarios, helping stores improve efficiency during peak hours.

Both the Galileo series and the S-AIoT platform exemplify how Initta is advancing AI-driven retail innovation—moving beyond traditional hardware to deliver intelligent, data-driven solutions that help retailers operate more efficiently and respond to evolving consumer expectations.

Ecosystem and Partnerships

The conference included an exhibition area where partners could test Initta's full product range, including the Galileo, Apollo and C1500 terminal families, as well as the AI loss prevention and checkout tools running on the S-AIoT platform. Attendees highlighted the industrial design, modular configuration options and practical utility of the systems.

Outlook

Initta, which marks its 38th year in business in 2026, said it intends to deepen its partnership with Intel and expand internationally. With AI adoption accelerating in retail and supermarket operations, the company is positioning itself to supply hardware and software that retailers can deploy to improve checkout speed, reduce loss and manage operations more efficiently.

About Initta Technology

Initta Technology is a global leader in intelligent retail equipment and end-to-end solutions. As an AI+ smart commerce scenario solution expert, the company was founded in 1988 and brings decades of industry experience to its product portfolio, which spans point-of-sale systems, self-service terminals, AI scales, digital signage, and pioneering AI-vision solutions such as the SmartEye™ Anti-Loss System.

Initta serves an extensive international customer base, including Burger King, Walmart, Sam's Club, and major commercial and financial groups across China, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing Intel Prestige Partner, Initta continues to advance innovation at the intersection of retail technology and advanced computing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1f87540-4191-435a-9e67-e422ddc43d8e