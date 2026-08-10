Converge Elevates Jenny Brodowsky to Chief Media Officer to Accelerate Media Activation, Measurement, and First-Party Data Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge, a full-service performance marketing agency, today announced the elevation of Jenny Brodowsky to Chief Media Officer, a role designed to deepen the agency’s focus on media activation, measurement, and first-party data as marketers face growing pressure to prove the business impact of every dollar spent. The move comes as Converge continues to expand its performance-first model for modern growth teams, building on over 20 years of experience in home services and high-consideration categories. Founded in 2006, Converge has driven over $2 billion in client sales and generated over 1 million leads. In 2025, disciplined execution added 50% more new clients and grew net income 3x.

Brodowsky’s appointment reflects the impact she has had since joining Converge nearly one year ago. She first came to the company as SVP of Performance, then Chief Client Officer, and now steps into her third leadership position as Chief Media Officer. Over the past year, she has led company-wide audits across departments, client needs, operational gaps, and cross-functional dependencies, helping Converge identify where media, data, creative, analytics, and client strategy needed to work more tightly together to deliver stronger outcomes.

Through that work, Brodowsky helped sharpen a core insight for the agency: after more than two decades in home services performance marketing, Converge has a unique understanding of U.S. households, consumer intent, and the full path from media investment to revenue outcome. As the industry becomes less dependent on third-party signals and more focused on owned, privacy-conscious data strategies, Converge is expanding its use of proprietary intelligence, first-party data, and measurement frameworks to give clients more control, more accountability, and a clearer view of Return On Everything.

“What became clear very quickly is that Converge has spent 20-plus years building an unmatched understanding of how households make decisions in high-consideration categories,” said Brodowsky. “My focus now is on turning that advantage into a more connected activation, media, and measurement engine for our clients. The market is demanding outcomes, not activity. Every CMO is being asked to think more like a CRO, to answer how much is being spent, what is being returned, and how quickly the business can scale with confidence. That is exactly where Converge is built to lead.”

In her new role, Brodowsky will focus primarily on activation, media, and measurement, bringing together media planning, audience intelligence, data strategy, and performance accountability across the entire Converge client portfolio. Her remit includes strengthening campaign operating systems, scaling first-party data applications, improving cross-channel measurement, and helping clients move from fragmented execution to integrated growth programs built around ROI, revenue contribution, and long-term value.

“Jenny has a rare ability to connect strategy, operations, media, and client growth in a way that creates momentum quickly,” said Shoshana Winter, Chief Executive Officer, Converge. “Over the past year, she has helped us take a hard look at where the market is going, what our clients need next, and how Converge can continue building differentiated value through data, activation, and measurable performance. Elevating her to Chief Media Officer is a natural next step as we continue to align our teams around growth, accountability, and return on everything.”

About Converge

Converge is a full-service, boutique performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable, accountable growth for clients in high-consideration categories including home services, professional services, legal services, insurance services, financial services, retail, nonprofit, healthcare, and education. Founded in 2006 as a lead acquisition shop, Converge now offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying and planning, advanced data and measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns with a focus on print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO, email, and CTV. Servicing clients across multiple verticals including retail, nonprofit, healthcare, education and home, professional, legal, insurance, and financial services, Converge has generated more than $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads for its clients. https://convergemarketing.com/

Contact:

James A. Pearson

Converge

C: 646.522.4297

james.pearson@convergemarketing.com