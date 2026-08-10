Life Biosciences Appoints Stephen Webster to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation medicines to reverse diseases of aging, today announced the appointment of Stephen Webster to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2026. Mr. Webster is a highly respected biotechnology executive who has served as chief financial officer of three public companies and played a key role in multiple successful financings, commercial launches, and acquisitions.

“Stephen Webster is an accomplished finance executive and board leader with an exceptional track record,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Bio. “Throughout his career, Stephen has demonstrated expertise in raising capital and assisting with complex product launches. In ophthalmology, this includes the IPO of Spark Therapeutics, Inc., and the commercialization of LUXTURNA®. As Life Bio enters its next phase of growth, Stephen’s experience building and scaling innovative biotech companies will be invaluable.”

Mr. Webster began his career in investment banking before serving as co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronyx, Inc., where he led the company into a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson. He subsequently served as Chief Financial Officer of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adolor Corporation, both of which were acquired by Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was subsequently acquired by Merck & Co.

Mr. Webster later joined Spark Therapeutics, Inc., where he led approximately $1 billion in equity financings, oversaw the company’s initial public offering in 2015, supported the commercial launch of LUXTURNA®—the first gene therapy approved in the United States for ophthalmic use—and helped lead the company’s $4.3 billion acquisition by Roche. Since retiring from Spark Therapeutics, Inc., he has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies, including several that successfully completed initial public offerings.

Mr. Webster currently also serves on the boards of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., NextCure, Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Imvax, Inc. He holds an A.B. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I have been impressed with Life Bio’s disciplined and innovative approach to reversing age-related disease,” said Mr. Webster. “The company has built a compelling scientific foundation and has advanced its technology with a rigorous, data-driven development strategy. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help broaden and deepen the company’s industry-defining epigenetic restoration platform across multiple organ systems.”

“I am delighted to welcome Stephen to our Board,” said David Sinclair, Ph.D. A.O., Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Life Bio. “As we continue to build a leading biotechnology company focused on reversing age-related diseases, his strong financing, industry, and governance experience will be tremendous assets.”

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation using epigenetic restoration to reverse diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary Epigenetic Restoration platform utilizes three transcription factors, OCT4, SOX2, and KLF4 (OSK), to restore older and damaged cells to a younger and healthier state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, and has the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is in development for optic neuropathies, including open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with a Phase 1 clinical trial initiated in the first quarter of 2026. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

lifebio@lifescicomms.com