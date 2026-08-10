American Psychological Foundation Launches Philanthropic Initiative Bringing Psychology to Communities in Need

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations, is proud to announce the launch of its Direct Action philanthropic initiative. APF Direct Action is a series of programs and projects that channel donor support toward bringing psychological science to communities and people in need — meeting them where they are to deliver critical care through evidence-based interventions.

Building on decades of donor support for psychological research, this initiative expands what donors can accomplish. It moves proven science into real-world use for communities and populations experiencing crises, discrimination, and lack of resources. After more than 70 years of leading the field in support of psychological research, APF first explored this direct application of psychological science in 2024. This initial grant-focused program was designed to meet immense need, as indicated by the more than 1,200 letters of intent received from potential grantees in its first year. That response confirmed to the APF team the urgency of bringing high-quality psychological research out of academic journals and into the communities that need it most.

"At APF, we believe everyone deserves access to care that helps them not just cope but truly thrive. Direct Action is our commitment to making that real, showing up in communities with the tools and support that make a difference in people's lives," said APF CEO Dr. Michelle Quist Ryder. "Our donors and partners share that conviction, and it is their generosity and dedication that allows us to bring this work directly to the people who need it most."

Direct Action is building innovative programs in four focus areas:

Dissemination & Implementation - D&I is the core of Direct Action. By amplifying existing work through Direct Action Visionary Grants and expanding D&I networks, APF is codifying D&I as an essential piece of the scientific lifecycle. APF’s Direct Action Visionary Grants put this at the forefront of our funding focus.

D&I is the core of Direct Action. By amplifying existing work through Direct Action Visionary Grants and expanding D&I networks, APF is codifying D&I as an essential piece of the scientific lifecycle. APF’s put this at the forefront of our funding focus. Resources - By developing and investing in resources, APF capitalizes on decades of funded research and ensures information and interventions get to the communities that need them now — while still supporting the next generation of the field.

By developing and investing in resources, APF capitalizes on decades of funded research and ensures information and interventions get to the communities that need them now — while still supporting the next generation of the field. Partnership & Networks - When we leverage the collective impact of other organizations working towards similar goals, we maximize what nonprofits can do to push mental health forward. Projects like the Mental Health Parity Index work across industries to advocate for parity in mental health coverage by insurance companies.

- When we leverage the collective impact of other organizations working towards similar goals, we maximize what nonprofits can do to push mental health forward. Projects like the work across industries to advocate for parity in mental health coverage by insurance companies. Accessibility of Psychological Science - Ensuring the vast body of psychological science is understandable and accessible gives communities the tools they need — now. Resources like Does it Data? give everyone the ability to easily begin to evaluate what they see and hear.





These programs represent the foundation of what APF has built in service of its mission, vision, and values — and the need continues to grow. Though the organization saw robust support from donors the first year of activating APF Direct Action Visionary Grants, APF was still able to fund just 4% of applications received, with each grant providing up to $60,000 in funding. As the field experienced firsthand in 2025, federal funding cuts can abruptly halt psychology research and community programs. APF is committed to securing additional partners and funding to expand psychology’s collective impact, mobilizing crisis funding more quickly and reaching more communities through grants and beyond.

“Everywhere we turn, we see communities in crisis,” said APF President Dr. Melba J.T. Vasquez. “Psychology has the tools to improve and save lives right now. Donors want to get those tools into the right hands. APF is here to make sure it happens.”

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Founded in 1953, APF disburses over $2 million annually to advance psychological knowledge. Since 2024, APF has been building a new portfolio of initiatives we call Direct Action — programs and grants structured to revolutionize the way urgent needs are met. The Foundation is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma, and address mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. For more information, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org .

Contact:

Bethany Giblin, Communications Officer

communications@ampsychfdn.org