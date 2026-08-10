David Energy and Wonder Partner to Cut Energy Costs at Wonder’s NYC Locations with Free, Plug-In Batteries

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Energy, the only energy supplier that guarantees businesses lower power bills every month compared to the utility, today announced a partnership with Wonder, a food technology platform with 140 physical locations across the Northeast.

David Energy has installed free batteries at each of Wonder’s eligible 21 New York City locations. The 120-volt, plug-in batteries offset the power usage in Wonder’s all-electric kitchens by charging when power is cheap, and discharging when electricity is more expensive, which will save Wonder thousands of dollars annually per location compared to what they would have paid the utility.

Beyond the cost benefits, the deployment reflects Wonder’s broader approach to building smarter, more efficient restaurants. By pairing all-electric kitchens with intelligent energy management technology, Wonder is creating a scalable operating model that reduces peak demand on the grid while improving operational efficiency.

“As we grow our real estate footprint, we're constantly evaluating solutions that can improve operational efficiency across our locations,” said Abe Nasrallah, Senior Vice President of Development at Wonder. “David Energy’s batteries were simple to install, required minimal operational changes, and are expected to deliver meaningful cost savings across our New York City locations. The collaboration between our teams has given us a framework for incorporating energy infrastructure into both our current portfolio and future store developments.”

The batteries give Wonder control over its energy bill at a time of rising prices and help the company further leverage its real estate portfolio to make a positive environmental impact. Many of Wonder’s locations are enrolled in programs that support the grid at times of peak demand. These programs help reduce the chance of power outages and the need for New Yorkers to rely on polluting peaker power plants in the hottest days of summer.

“The team at Wonder really understands how these small batteries can be a game changer for their operations,” said James McGinniss, CEO of David Energy. “We’re excited to be able to bring this cutting-edge battery technology to a partner that is a leader in food tech. We look forward to how we can bring these repeatable, high-impact battery rollouts to new Wonder locations here in New York City and beyond.”

Wonder and David Energy are now working together on back-of-house design for new 2027 location builds in New York City to factor in ideal battery placements.

About David Energy

David Energy is the only software-enabled energy supplier giving businesses control over their electricity costs every month with free, plug-in batteries. It combines competitive electricity supply with batteries that charge when electricity is cheap and discharge when it's expensive, lowering costs with no capital investment, no operational disruption, and complete savings transparency. Ranked among the top 250 sustainability-focused companies in the U.S. by Time magazine, David Energy is expanding its footprint across New York City and beyond. To learn more, visit David Energy’s website and LinkedIn page.

About Wonder

Wonder is a vertically integrated food technology platform built to make great food more accessible. From recipe development to kitchen robotics and autonomous delivery, Wonder owns mealtime from end to end, bringing a level of consistency, quality and speed to new geographies and at price points unattainable by traditional restaurants and delivery platforms. Wonder offers in-house and chef-created concepts, iconic restaurant brands, local restaurants for delivery nationwide and at-home meal kits in one seamless customer experience, with the aim of becoming the world's first choice for every meal. To learn more, visit the Wonder Newsroom and LinkedIn page .

For press inquiries, please reach out to davidenergy@fischtankpr.com



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