ValueChain Launches Unitree Vault in Partnership with SafePal, Bringing the World's First Publicly Listed Embodied AI Company On-Chain





SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueChain, the leading layer-1 blockchain developed by the SoSoValue community, today announced the launch of the Unitree Vault, making the world's first publicly listed embodied AI company accessible to on-chain users. The launch is made in partnership with SafePal, the self-custodial crypto wallet suite trusted by more than 30 million users worldwide.

The Unitree Vault is scheduled to open for subscription at 12:00 UTC on August 10, 2026 via SoDEX, ValueChain's on-chain orderbook exchange. Each Unitree Vault Share represents yield backed by the price movement of one Unitree share, enabling users to gain exposure to Unitree's market performance while interacting entirely on-chain.

Unitree is the world's leading embodied AI company, commanding approximately 70% market share in quadruped robots. The company is expected to be publicly listed during the week of August 17, and its IPO is among the most highly anticipated globally in 2026.

Access to premium-quality companies listed on Asian stock markets has long been restricted for global investors. The launch of Tigris Protocol on ValueChain breaks this status quo, enabling yield opportunities backed by premium assets such as Unitree to be sourced and made accessible to self-custody investors worldwide in just a few clicks.

"Technology companies in Asia carry major weight in the global industry, yet capital market access to such opportunities remains limited. With Tigris Protocol, opportunities associated with top-quality tech assets such as Unitree are now made accessible via a few clicks on ValueChain," said Levi Kwun, Co-Founder of SoSoValue. "We are thrilled to partner with SafePal and look forward to bringing more exciting opportunities to self-custody users."

"Real-world assets are quickly becoming one of the most important sectors in digital assets, but today's market remains largely concentrated around American stocks and traditional financial products," said Veronica Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of SafePal. "By partnering with ValueChain, we're expanding what can be bought on-chain. Robotics is one of the defining technology industries of the coming decade, and Asian equities remain underrepresented — we're excited to make this accessible through self-custody."

About ValueChain

ValueChain is a leading layer-1 blockchain delivering high performance, on-chain transparency and seamless interoperability. Developed by the SoSoValue community, ValueChain hosts protocols such as Tigris (a non-custodial, on-chain asset management protocol), SoDEX (an on-chain orderbook for spot and perpetuals trading) and SoSoValue Index (an on-chain index protocol).

Built with a modular and scalable architecture, ValueChain supports next-generation decentralized financial applications through high-speed transaction processing and secure execution. By prioritizing transparency, scalability, and accessibility, ValueChain empowers developers and users while driving global blockchain innovation and adoption.

About SafePal

Founded in 2018, SafePal is a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet suite. The suite empowers access to decentralized and centralized finance on 200+ blockchains across its hardware, software, and browser extension wallet solutions.

Encompassing a diverse mix of crypto asset management solutions like cross-chain swapping, trading and yielding tools, centralized exchange (CEX) mini programs, a fiat gateway and Mastercard for users — SafePal serves 30 million users globally across 200+ regions and countries in 16 languages.