Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme

In week 32 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 3,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 41,100,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 05.08.2026 12:59:45 1,000,000 13.7 13,700,000 06.08.2026 10:46:11 1,000,000 13.7 13,700,000 07.08.2026 14:10:56 1,000,000 13.7 13,700,000 Total 3,000,000 41,100,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 3 July 2026, based on the authorisation of the bank’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2026.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 16,499,997 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.381% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 222,374,959. Post these transactions Kvika holds 23,736,460 of own shares which corresponds to 0.548% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to an aggregate purchase price of up to ISK 2,000,000,000 and no more than 200,000,000 shares.

The buyback programme will remain in effect until shares have been repurchased for an aggregate consideration of ISK 2,000,000,000 or 200,000,000 shares have been acquired, whichever occurs first, but no later than 30 April 2027.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.