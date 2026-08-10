SkyAI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Completed rebrand to SkyAI, reflecting the Company’s strategic evolution toward building an agentic finance platform on top of its Solana Digital Asset Treasury

Appointed Arthur Levine as Chief Financial Officer, adding seasoned financial leadership to support next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyAI, Inc. (NASDAQ: “SKYA”) (“SkyAI” or the “Company”), a financial technology company building agentic finance platforms with a Solana digital asset treasury, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Key Highlights from Q2 2026:

As of June 30, 2026, SKYA held approximately 2 million SOL in its treasury.

in its treasury. The Company's cash balance was approximately $12.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

as of June 30, 2026. The Company had $2.3 million in net staking revenue, which represented an approximately 6% gross annualized yield on a SOL denominated basis, supported by its validator and custodian partnerships and exceeding the Solana network-wide native staking APY average.

in net staking revenue, which represented an approximately gross annualized yield on a SOL denominated basis, supported by its validator and custodian partnerships and exceeding the Solana network-wide native staking APY average. SKYA appointed seasoned public company financial executive Arthur Levine as Chief Financial Officer. Levine’s significant experience helping public and early-stage companies scale through transformational periods will play an important role as the Company continues advancing its platform globally.





“The second quarter marked an important milestone for SkyAI,” said Paul K. Danner, Executive Chairman of SkyAI. “During the quarter, we completed our rebrand and strengthened our leadership team, further aligning the Company around our mission to build our agentic finance platform on top of our existing Solana digital asset treasury. We continue to be focused on executing our strategy to create long-term shareholder value.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy and product roadmap and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its AI technology strategy; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About SkyAI

SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA), formerly Sharps Technology, Inc., is building Agentic Finance for the Global South that will combine stablecoin rails with AI to deliver financial access, education, and actionable intelligence to the billions of underbanked users across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. For additional information, please visit https://www.skyai.co/.

Media Contact

Edelman Smithfield

SkyAI@edelmansmithfield.com