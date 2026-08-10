Ragic Earns Two Stevie® Technology Excellence Awards for AI Innovation

COVINA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragic, the no-code database builder with built-in AI that allows its users to build their own custom business systems with a quick and intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, has received two honors in the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence. The company earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Excellence in Agentic AI Deployment, recognizing its approach to making enterprise AI practical, secure, and accessible.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

The Bronze Stevie Award for Excellence in Agentic AI Deployment recognizes Ragic AI Agent, which embeds AI capabilities directly within an organization's existing database. Rather than requiring a separate AI environment, the solution operates within the same records, permissions, and workflows businesses already use, helping organizations address governance, security, and adoption challenges that often slow enterprise AI initiatives.

One Stevie Awards judge praised Ragic for addressing "a real adoption challenge: many AI agents operate outside the systems where business data and workflows already live, creating integration, governance, and ownership problems." The judge also highlighted the platform's ability to "restrict access to specific sheets and fields" and "track every action in logs," recognizing its emphasis on enterprise-grade governance and accountability.

Another judge commented, "Love the bootstrapped 15-year story. 'Data already lives here, so the agent has context' is genuinely clever. No integration hell. 2,000 accounts since the May 2026 launch is strong velocity."

Ragic's Silver Stevie Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year recognizes the company's broader vision for simplifying enterprise application development. The platform combines a familiar spreadsheet-style interface with the capabilities needed to build sophisticated relational database and ERP-style systems. AI-generated applications are delivered within a transparent, inspectable structure that allows business users to review, understand, and refine what the AI creates. The same interface also provides oversight for AI agents, giving organizations a unified environment to manage both applications and automation.

"The innovation is framing more than novel tech," wrote one Stevie Awards judge, recognizing Ragic's ability to connect no-code development, AI-powered application generation, and agent governance into a single platform. Another judge noted, "They've found a sweet spot. Complex enough for real business needs but simple enough that non-technical people can actually use it."

These awards build on strong customer adoption for Ragic, including more than 2,000 AI Agent accounts created since its May 2026 launch, a monthly churn rate below 2%, and successful deployments across organizations that rely on the platform to manage complex business operations.

"Receiving recognition in both AI deployment and technology innovation validates the direction we've taken over the past 15 years," said [Jeff Kuo, founder] at Ragic. "Organizations want AI that works within the systems they already trust and understand. By embedding AI directly into the business database, we help customers adopt intelligent automation while maintaining the governance, transparency, and control that enterprise environments require."

For more information about Ragic, visit https://www.ragic.com .

About Ragic

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease.

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