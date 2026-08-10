Erasca Strengthens R&D Leadership with Appointment of Internationally Recognized Medical Oncologist Charles S. Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., as President of R&D

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the appointment of Charles S. Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., as president of research and development (R&D), effective immediately. Dr. Fuchs brings more than three decades of leadership in oncology, with deep expertise across drug development, scientific innovation, and patient care.

“Charlie is one of the most respected leaders in oncology, whose work has led to the successful development of multiple approved cancer therapies,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “As we expand the development and prepare for potential future commercialization of our RAS-targeting franchise, his deep scientific expertise, particularly in gastrointestinal cancers, and proven ability to translate research into new medicines will help shape our R&D strategy.”

Dr. Fuchs added, “Erasca’s focus on shutting down RAS-driven cancers has the potential to address one of the most prevalent oncogenic drivers, and one of oncology’s greatest challenges today. I am thrilled to be working alongside this talented team to advance new therapies that address critical unmet needs across multiple tumor types.”

About Charles S. Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H.

Dr. Fuchs is a distinguished physician-scientist and internationally recognized leader in oncology with more than three decades of leadership experience in cancer research, clinical care, and biopharmaceutical drug development. He most recently served as chief medical officer of Tubulis (acquired by Gilead), where he oversaw clinical strategy and pipeline development. Prior to Tubulis, he served as senior vice president and global head of oncology and hematology product development at Genentech and Roche, where he led the development of multiple novel therapies to approval, including Lunsumio®, ColumviTM, Polivy®, and Tecentriq®. Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Fuchs served as director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief at Smilow Cancer Hospital, where he contributed to the launch of several biotechnology companies and founded EvolveImmune Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he served as professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, chief of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Division and Robert T. and Judith B. Hale Chair in Pancreatic Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where he established leading research programs in gastrointestinal cancers and cancer epidemiology. Dr. Fuchs also serves on the board of directors of CytomX Therapeutics and as a senior advisor to Frazier Life Sciences. He is board-certified in medical oncology and received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and M.P.H. from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our ability to expand the development and prepare for potential future commercialization of our RAS-targeting franchise; our ability to treat RAS-driven cancers; and our ability to develop new therapies that address critical unmet needs across multiple tumor types. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the timing of our clinical data readouts, including for the AURORAS-1 and BOREALIS-1 trials may be delayed; our product candidates, including ERAS-0015 and ERAS-4001, may not demonstrate therapeutic benefits that we expect; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; our planned potentially registration-enabling trials may be delayed based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback or requirements, as the FDA retains broad discretion to require additional clinical data prior to the conduct of a registrational trial or submission for regulatory approval; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.