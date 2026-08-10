Gabelli To Host 32nd Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli is hosting its 32nd Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 10th, 2026 in New York City. The symposium will bring together leading aerospace and defense companies and industry participants to discuss key trends shaping the aerospace and defense sectors, including accelerating global defense spending, sustained commercial aviation demand, significant aftermarket opportunities, technological modernization, and potential industry consolidation.

The aerospace and defense industries continue to benefit from powerful tail winds. Rising global defense budgets, persistent demand for commercial aircraft, ongoing fleet modernization, and resilient aftermarket activity are creating opportunities across the sector.

For additional information and to register, please visit our website. One-on-one meetings may be available upon request to Benjamin Pontious at BPontious@gabelli.com or (914) 921-8312.

Presenting Companies:

908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Crane Company (CR)

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)

HawkEye 360 (HAWK)

HEICO Corporation (HEI)

Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Hidden Level (Private)

Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)

Moog Inc. (MOGA)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

RENK (R3NK-XE)

Rheinmetall AG (RHM-XE)

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)

Textron Inc. (TXT)

Special Session: UAV Lunch Panel Hosted By AUVSI

Additional participants and a detailed agenda will be announced

Click here to register for the Aerospace & Defense Symposium or scan the QR code.





Contact

LtCol Tony Bancroft, USMCR (Ret.)

Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF

P: 914-921-5083

E: tbancroft@gabelli.com



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

- Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund

- Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

- These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions

You should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF's Prospectus and Summary Prospectus are available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus or Summary Prospectus, please call 800-GABELLI or visit https://www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/documents.

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC., a registered Broker Dealer and member of FINRA. One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580.

Contact:

LtCol Tony Bancroft

(914) 921-5083

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e65b142-cc67-40fc-af86-4284f5ac99ad