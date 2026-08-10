Enphase Energy Brings IQ Battery 10C and Whole-Home Backup to Existing Third-Party Solar Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced expanded support that allows homeowners with existing non-Enphase solar systems to add the IQ® Battery 10C and whole-home backup, without replacing the solar equipment already on the roof. The support is available now across the United States and Canada.

Millions of homes already have solar but do not have battery backup. With the IQ Battery 10C, IQ® Combiner 6C, and IQ® Meter Collar, homeowners can keep their existing solar investment while adding Enphase storage, whole-home backup, energy management, and monitoring through the Enphase® App. The IQ Battery 10C delivers 10 kWh of usable energy and 7.08 kW of continuous power, while the IQ Combiner 6C can integrate up to 15.4 kVA of existing third-party solar.

The IQ Meter Collar makes the backup architecture particularly simple. Installed behind the utility meter, it combines microgrid interconnection functionality and energy consumption metering in a compact device. It enables whole-home backup without requiring a dedicated backup subpanel or extensive load rewiring, reducing equipment and installation complexity. The IQ Meter Collar is now qualified across 71 utilities in the United States and Canada. A current list of approvals is available on the Enphase IQ Meter Collar utility approvals page.

In California, qualifying homeowners on legacy net energy metering (NEM) 1.0 and 2.0 plans can add Enphase solar configured for self-consumption with battery storage, allowing them to expand their systems while preserving existing NEM rate benefits, subject to applicable utility requirements.

During an outage, the existing third-party solar system can continue producing energy and charging the IQ Battery 10C. If the battery is depleted overnight, solar production can recharge it when the sun returns, helping keep the home powered through extended outages. Homeowners can see solar production, home energy consumption, and battery storage together in the Enphase App, including energy generated by the existing third-party solar system.

"Homeowners want backup and more control over their energy, and many of them already have solar," said Ian Lochore, vice president and general manager of the PV division at Baker Home Energy. "Being able to add an IQ Battery 10C to a non-Enphase system and give the homeowner one app for the whole system is a clear win."

Adding a battery to an existing solar system can also help homeowners qualify for grid-services programs that provide additional savings. In participating programs such as San Diego Community Power's Solar Battery Savings program, customers who add an eligible battery to an existing solar system can earn upfront and ongoing incentives while supporting local grid reliability.

"Most homes with solar still don't have battery backup, and many were built with other manufacturers' equipment," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "With the IQ Battery 10C and associated accessories, installers can add Enphase backup and monitoring to existing third-party solar systems, so homeowners get resilience and a unified view of their energy without tearing out what they already have."

Support for third-party solar systems with the IQ Battery 10C is available now through Enphase installation partners across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ Battery 10C, IQ Combiner 6C, IQ Meter Collar, and related products and technology, including backup power functionality, system expansion, monitoring, and energy management capabilities; the expected benefits of adding battery storage to existing solar systems, including increased resilience, backup power, expanded system capacity, and unified energy monitoring through the Enphase App; the eligibility of homeowners to participate in grid-services programs and receive related incentives; the preservation of certain net energy metering benefits for qualifying California homeowners; and the availability of support for non-Enphase solar systems through Enphase installation partners in the United States and Canada. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for battery storage systems and related products; customer and installer adoption of IQ Battery 10C, IQ Combiner 6C and IQ Meter Collar; competitive developments; changes in utility programs, incentive programs, net energy metering rules, grid-services programs, or other regulatory or compliance requirements; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com