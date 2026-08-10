Kratos Target Systems Utilized During Successful MDA-Joint Flight Test Experiment-01 Mission

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced today its role in supporting the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during the Japan Flight Test Experiment (JFTX)-01, conducted March 17 and 19 off the East Coast of the United States.

JFTX-01 marks an important step in the testing of Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) Shipset 1, validating next-generation radar and missile defense capabilities. In collaboration with MDA and JMSDF, Kratos provided target vehicles for two tracking events, enabling the SPY-7 radar, a key next generation component of the Aegis Weapon System, to successfully detect, track, and deliver simulated engagement solutions. The exercise generated key datasets supporting system performance evaluation and risk reduction ahead of future ASEV development milestones.

“Our team’s proven ability to rapidly deliver reliable, mission-relevant target vehicles was central to the success of JFTX-01,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services. “Kratos target vehicles provide realistic threat representation, ensuring allied navies can test and validate advanced tracking and engagement solutions with confidence.”

JFTX-01, led by MDA, showcased ongoing technological cooperation between Japan and the United States. Kratos target vehicles enabled the SPY-7 radar, built on technology derived from MDA’s Long Range Discrimination Radar, to collect critical data on search, detection, identification, and tracking in complex operational environments. The two live tracking events concluded with virtual target engagements, providing Japan and its partners with datasets needed to advance shipboard missile defense and inform future system deliveries.

“At Kratos, we are dedicated to investing in and deploying real, mission-relevant products and systems that strengthen the capabilities of the U.S. warfighter and our allies,” said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos. “Our history of rapid development and fielding, combined with affordability as a technology, ensures that systems like Aegis are tested using operationally relevant target vehicles leading to maximum tactical readiness. This JFTX-01 achievement reaffirms Kratos’ leadership in advancing national and global security.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control and telemetry, tracking and control, jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the Security and Exchange Commission by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com