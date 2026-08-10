STACK Infrastructure Proudly Supports Governor Abbott in Advancing Responsible Data Center Growth in Texas

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today affirmed its support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s standards for responsible and transparent data center development, which align with STACK’s longstanding approach to developing and operating critical digital infrastructure in partnership with local communities.

“Texas has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next era of America’s digital economy, and responsible development is essential to realizing that potential,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas. “We support Governor Abbott’s focus on grid reliability, ratepayer protection, transparency, and responsible resource use, principles that have long guided how STACK develops critical digital infrastructure.”

STACK has an established presence in Texas, with multiple data centers across the state, including its Plano campus, which has served Texas since 2012 and supports critical services such as telecommunications and banking. STACK also partners with dozens of local businesses and skilled tradespeople across the state, helping create jobs and support economic growth. Across the United States, STACK has more than 90 data centers in operation, under construction, and under development, bringing deep operating and development experience to its continued growth in Texas.

STACK’s core values of “Clients, Consideration, and Community” and its Responsible Development Principles have long guided how STACK grows and develops. Successfully building the digital infrastructure that powers America’s economy, including across the Lone Star State, depends not just on where STACK builds, but on how it builds. That commitment is reflected in STACK’s support for the Ratepayer Protection Pledge and its “Building Trust Before Breaking Ground” principles, which guide every site it develops.

STACK’s existing approach includes:

Protecting grid reliability and ratepayers . STACK believes data centers should pay their full cost of service. Digital infrastructure development must be planned transparently and in close coordination with utilities, regulators, and other stakeholders.

. STACK believes data centers should pay their full cost of service. Digital infrastructure development must be planned transparently and in close coordination with utilities, regulators, and other stakeholders. Investing responsibly in critical resources and infrastructure . STACK evaluates power, water, infrastructure, and other resource requirements as fundamental components of responsible site development, prioritizing resilient solutions appropriate to each market and community while responsibly managing local natural resources for current and future needs.

. STACK evaluates power, water, infrastructure, and other resource requirements as fundamental components of responsible site development, prioritizing resilient solutions appropriate to each market and community while responsibly managing local natural resources for current and future needs. Building trust through transparency . STACK engages communities early by communicating clearly, listening to local priorities, and maintaining accountability throughout the development process.

. STACK engages communities early by communicating clearly, listening to local priorities, and maintaining accountability throughout the development process. Respecting the communities where we build . STACK works with local stakeholders to address community priorities and create positive, lasting outcomes throughout development and operations.

. STACK works with local stakeholders to address community priorities and create positive, lasting outcomes throughout development and operations. Creating lasting local value. STACK’s developments drive private investment, infrastructure improvements, skilled jobs, local opportunities, and long-term economic value.



STACK looks forward to working with Governor Abbott, Texas’ legislative and regulatory leaders, utilities, and local stakeholders to advance digital infrastructure that strengthens the grid, protects Texas resources and ratepayers, creates lasting economic opportunity, and reinforces Texas’ leadership in the digital economy.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f7e9e4-0dbd-4e7d-a771-8eb21683f1c5