Aether Holdings Acquires 60% Interest in Noviant, Expanding AI Infrastructure and Enterprise Technology Capabilities

Noviant provides enterprise infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity and managed IT services across the infrastructure lifecycle

Extends Aether Compute’s capabilities from infrastructure planning and deployment through ongoing security, management and technical support

Noviant generated approximately $5.36 million in revenue for the trailing 12-months ended March 31, 2026





NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), a technology platform company operating across AI-powered investor intelligence, digital media and emerging infrastructure technologies, today announced that Aether Compute, its wholly owned AI infrastructure subsidiary, completed the acquisition of a 60% equity interest in Noviant Inc. (“Noviant”), an established technology services company specializing in technology infrastructure solutions. The acquisition combines Aether Compute’s AI infrastructure strategy with Noviant’s enterprise deployment and managed-services capabilities.

Founded in 1997, Noviant provides enterprise infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity and managed IT services to Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies and major financial institutions. Its capabilities include cloud and network administration, systems integration, backup and disaster recovery, and 24/7 technical support.

The company also offers data center design and AI infrastructure solutions, including GPU server clusters, high-density data center environments and modular liquid-cooled systems. By combining consulting and implementation with ongoing monitoring, management and support, Noviant serves customers throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, from initial planning through day-to-day operation.

Noviant’s audited financial statements show revenue of approximately $5.36 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026.

Noviant is now a majority-owned subsidiary of Aether Compute, the Company’s AI infrastructure business, with certain existing shareholders retaining the remaining 40% equity interest. Certain members of Noviant’s existing management team are expected to continue leading the business and supporting Aether Compute's planned expansion in managed IT services and AI infrastructure.

Aether Compute’s initial AI infrastructure strategy includes the AetherPod™ VG100. The acquisition of Noviant is intended to advance the next stage of that strategy by adding an established enterprise infrastructure and managed-services platform. Aether believes the combination can expand Aether Compute’s end-to-end capabilities and help enterprise and AI-focused clients deploy modular data center environments and address demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

“We believe demand for AI-ready infrastructure is increasing and that clients need a partner that can design, deploy and manage that infrastructure end-to-end,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether. “Noviant’s engineers and nearly three decades of hands-on deployment experience help advance that vision and deepen our commitment to developing AI infrastructure solutions designed to support faster, more capital-efficient deployment.”

“For 29 years, Noviant has built and managed critical infrastructure in some of the most complex, highly regulated environments in the industry,” said Kevin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Noviant.” We believe partnering with Aether provides a broader platform from which to scale that experience across the AI infrastructure sector and pursue the joint development and commercialization of modular AI infrastructure solutions.”

Transaction Details

Aether Compute acquired a 60% equity interest in Noviant for aggregate consideration of $3.6 million, consisting of $900,000 in cash and $2.7 million in restricted shares of Aether common stock.

About Noviant Inc.

Founded in 1997, Noviant Inc. is an enterprise IT consulting and infrastructure firm headquartered in New York City. The company delivers end-to-end technology solutions to Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and major financial institutions. Noviant brings specialized, full-stack engineering expertise to complex data center deployments, high-performance GPU server configurations for AI computing, and secure, multi-platform hybrid cloud configurations.

For more information, visit https://www.noviant.com.

About Aether Compute

Aether Compute is the AI infrastructure business of Aether Holdings, focused on modular data center solutions, infrastructure design and deployment, managed IT services and strategic technology partnerships supporting AI, enterprise and other compute-intensive workloads.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology holding company operating across AI-powered investor intelligence, digital media and emerging infrastructure technologies. Through its proprietary portfolio optimization and market intelligence platforms, together with its curated financial publications, Aether applies advanced analytics and data science to deliver timely market analysis and actionable insights to retail and institutional investors.

Across its portfolio, the Company develops technology and infrastructure solutions designed to support data-intensive applications and broaden access to advanced digital tools.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.



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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings, Inc.’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or Aether’s future business or financial performance and often contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “aims” or “may,” and similar expressions. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected strategic and operational benefits of the Noviant acquisition; the integration of Noviant into Aether Compute; the continued service and contributions of Noviant’s management and personnel; Aether Compute’s planned expansion of its managed IT services and AI infrastructure offerings; demand for AI-ready infrastructure; the ability to expand Aether Compute’s end-to-end capabilities and support faster, more capital-efficient deployment; and the development, deployment and commercialization of modular AI infrastructure solutions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release and management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Aether’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things: (i) Aether’s ability to successfully integrate Noviant and realize the anticipated benefits, synergies and growth opportunities from the acquisition; (ii) the ability to retain Noviant’s key personnel, customers, vendors and business relationships; (iii) Noviant’s concentration of revenue among a limited number of customers and the risk that significant customers may reduce or discontinue business; (iv) Noviant’s historically narrow operating margins and potential need for additional working capital or investment to support growth; (v) undisclosed liabilities and accounting, internal-control, cybersecurity, data-privacy, technology, operational or compliance issues associated with Noviant; (vi) the possibility that demand for AI infrastructure, modular data center and managed IT solutions develops more slowly than expected; (vii) Aether’s ability to develop, deploy, market and commercialize its AI infrastructure offerings on expected terms, costs and timelines; (viii) dependence on third-party hardware, software, vendors and supply chains, including risks relating to availability, pricing, performance, integration and support; (ix) integration costs, business disruption and diversion of management attention; (x) Aether’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms when needed; (xi) competition, technological change, cybersecurity incidents and regulatory or compliance developments relating to artificial intelligence, data privacy, export controls and public-company reporting; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties described in Aether’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.