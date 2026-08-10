Pasqal Brings Qubit Control On-Chip – Advancing the Path to Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing at Scale

PARIS, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced what it, to its knowledge, believes to be a world-first: the trapping of individual atoms using laser light generated by a photonic integrated circuit (PIC). Achieved with Aeponyx, Pasqal believes this milestone demonstrates a new scalable approach to qubit control supporting future large-scale FTQC quantum processors.

Neutral-atom quantum computers rely on highly focused laser beams, known as optical tweezers, to trap and control individual atoms that serve as qubits. As Pasqal pursues machines with more than 10,000 atoms and 100 logical qubits, one of the primary engineering challenges is the growing complexity of optical hardware, which today often requires large free-space optical benches. This advancement addresses this challenge by moving critical optical functions onto a photonic chip.

“Building quantum computers that excel commercially means building hardware that delivers industry leading performance and can be manufactured in a scalable way,” said Wasiq Bokhari, Chief Executive Officer, Pasqal. “By moving qubit control onto a photonic chip, we removed what we believe to be one of the biggest barriers to scale - and we did it within 18 months of acquiring Aeponyx. We are very proud of our team for achieving this milestone.”

In the demonstration, Pasqal generated four optical traps through a single photonic chip and used them to hold four individual rubidium atoms inside a quantum processing unit - what Pasqal believes is the first time trapping light delivered from a photonic chip has held atoms on a neutral-atom quantum computer. The work is part of a broader development program to generate, route and control laser light directly on-chip.

In testing, the photonic-chip architecture reproduced atom trapping with performance in line with Pasqal's existing bulk-optics systems, including atom lifetimes of approximately 27.5 seconds. Pasqal believes the result validates integrated photonics as a viable building block for future neutral-atom processors, without sacrificing the quality of qubit control.

Co-developed with Aeponyx's silicon-nitride photonics expertise, the platform is designed to shrink the optical footprint of future processors by as much as 50 times and to open a practical route to large-scale manufacturing, an expected advantage as the industry moves from prototypes to production.

Pasqal will work to scale the photonic architecture toward the compact systems required for fault-tolerant, industrial-scale quantum computing, with a long-term target of more than 10,000 atoms and 100 logical qubits.

The milestone illustrates Pasqal's efforts to beat the forefront of the race to fault-tolerant quantum computing and its strategy of owning the critical hardware layers of its stack, turning targeted moves like the Aeponyx acquisition into measurable technical and commercial advances.

About Pasqal

Pasqal is a global leader in delivering practical quantum computing at scale utilizing neutral atom technology and dedicated software for industry, science, and governments. Since its founding in 2019, Pasqal has leveraged Nobel Prize winning research to build high-performance quantum systems and cloud-ready software designed to address complex challenges in optimization, simulation, and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in France, Pasqal employs approximately 300 people and serves over 25 clients and partners, including Saudi Aramco, LG Electronics, Crédit Agricole CIB, CMA CGM, OVHcloud, Thales, IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network), and Sumitomo.

Backed by more than USD 300 million in total funding from leading international investors, Pasqal is pursuing a listing on Nasdaq in partnership with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: BBCQ) and is accelerating the adoption of scalable, high-performance quantum computing worldwide.

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Additional Information and Where to Find It

The business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Bleichroeder for their consideration. In connection with the business combination, Bleichroeder, Bleichroeder Acquisition France Merger Sub 2 and Pasqal jointly filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC, which was declared effective by the SEC on August 5, 2026 (as subsequently amended, the “Registration Statement”), and which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and certain other related documents have been mailed to Bleichroeder shareholders as of August 4, 2026, the record date established for voting on the proposed transaction, in connection with Bleichroeder’s solicitation for proxies for the vote by Bleichroeder’s shareholders in connection with the business combination and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued to Pasqal’s shareholders in connection with the completion of the business combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Bleichroeder has sent to its shareholders in connection with the business combination.

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