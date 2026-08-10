Novo Nordisk and AWS enter strategic partnership to accelerate drug discovery through AI

New AI co-innovation hub in London brings together AWS engineers, AI specialists, and applied scientists alongside Novo Nordisk research and development teams to increase productivity and help reduce the time to market for future medicines.





Agreement establishes AWS as Novo Nordisk's preferred cloud provider and strategic AI partner to accelerate drug discovery and modernise its technology infrastructure, preparing for the next generation of medicines.





Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 August, 2026 - Novo Nordisk and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate drug discovery and modernise Novo Nordisk’s operations through agentic AI and cloud technologies. As part of the partnership, Novo Nordisk and AWS have created a co-innovation hub in London where engineers and scientists from both companies are using AWS AI technologies alongside Novo Nordisk data and insights to compress the path from drug target to first human dose.

“Partnering with AWS is about making AI a driver of innovation across Novo Nordisk,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. “By combining our scientific expertise with AWS’ tools and purpose-built services for the life sciences industry, while also creating a dedicated co-innovation hub within our existing facility in London, we are accelerating discovery and developing responsible AI solutions that will create real progress for people living with serious chronic diseases.”

Novo Nordisk has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and strategic AI partner, bringing together Novo Nordisk's deep therapeutic knowledge across chronic diseases and AWS's world-leading cloud and AI services, secure and scalable infrastructure, and life sciences technologies. Novo Nordisk has already seen measurable results from this collaboration, including reducing clinical documentation time and empowering more than 25,000 employees to boost productivity. This new agreement builds on a longstanding relationship and will create the secure foundations needed to turn ideas into new therapies for patients around the world. This includes using services such as Amazon Bio Discovery and Amazon Bedrock to identify drug targets, design new therapies faster, and connect genomic, imaging and clinical data so that breakthroughs in early research can shape clinical trial design. Novo Nordisk will also leverage Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to drive efficiencies across its operations through AI agents.

"Every part of our work with Novo Nordisk comes back to one thing: getting the right medicine to patients, faster," said Matt Garman, CEO, AWS. "Novo Nordisk has chosen AWS as their strategic AI partner to fundamentally change how medicines are discovered and developed using services such as Amazon Bio Discovery and Amazon Bedrock. We’re excited to partner with Novo Nordisk so that these technologies, AWS Forward Deployed Engineers, and Novo Nordisk’s industry-leading science teams can help compress drug discovery timelines, securely process complex datasets, and scale findings across therapeutic areas.”

Novo Nordisk collaborates with multiple Amazon businesses that support the healthcare industry, including Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Ads, and Amazon One Medical, to transform how new therapies are marketed and delivered to patients.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com









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