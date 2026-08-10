Alvotech to Report Financial Results for H1 2026

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB) (the “Company”), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, after the U.S. market close.

The Company will also host a webcast with a live Q&A on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT, 13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST).

To listen to the webcast, please register here: H1 2026 webcast

To participate in the Q&A, please register here: Q&A registration

Slides and other material will be made available on alvotech.com/financials before the call.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad (US)

Benedikt Stefansson (IS)

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China and other Asian countries, and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com.

For more information, please visit our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.