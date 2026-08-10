Safe Pro Surpasses $5 Million in Drone Powered Artificial Intelligence Orders for Threat Detection and Mapping Driven by Multiple Recent Government Contract Awards

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that in 2026 total AI-related orders have surpassed $5 million in aggregate contract value as a result of recent government awards for its AI-powered threat detection and mapping solutions this year, including new government subcontracts received in August. Orders represent contract award values and may not yet be fully recognized as revenue.

Safe Pro’s rapidly increasing order activity reflects the building interest in its AI-powered computer vision and mapping technology highlighted by:

Multi-branch, Multi-prime Adoption - The selection of Safe Pro’s AI software by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and multiple defense prime contractors who are seeking its advanced solutions for mapping threats, enhancing situational awareness, and mission planning applications.

Expanding Contract Cadence - Through early August 2026, the Company has received 8 contracts for its AI edge compute and rapid imagery processing technologies for applications utilizing both aerial drones and ground-based autonomous systems.

“We are building momentum in our AI revenue pipeline that can scale into multiple Army programs of record for potential deployment of our AI into existing and new acquisition programs,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro Group Inc. “We are witnessing a growing number of initial awards resulting from strong demand for our AI-powered threat detection and mapping capabilities. Supported by our patented AI, field-proven capabilities and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our soldiers for enhanced situational awareness for force protection, we believe order momentum has the potential to drive significant revenue growth in the months ahead.”

As a reminder, Safe Pro will be hosting an Innovation Day on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Aventura, Florida. The event, which features live Drone operations highlighting how American AI is utilized in the field, is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET. Portions of the event, along with supporting materials, will be made available live or via an archived replay available on Safe Pro’s investor relations website at https://safeprogroup.com/investors/.

Click here to view a video illustrating Safe Pro’s AI capabilities.

The Company expects to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 on or before August 14, 2026.

For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the purchase order value, the successful deployment of the Company’s AI-powered edge compute and drone-based threat detection technology, the anticipated timing and completion of delivery of orders, the retention of intellectual property rights subject to applicable government regulations, the ability to license its software and the acceptance and continued use of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations, the exercise of additional contract options, and the Company's future business plans and expectations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seek," "target," "forecast," "continue," "approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the Company’s reliance on prime contractors in government subcontract arrangements, market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com