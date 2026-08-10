Flash (Nasdaq: FLZH) Completes LPL Season 6, Streamed to North America on Its Own OTT Platform flashsm.com

Galle Gallants claim a maiden title as the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League concludes after 24 matches across four venues, delivered through the Company’s subsidiary Innovative Production Group and carried to North American viewers on Flash’s owned OTT platform.

Season 6 ran from 17 July to 8 August 2026; five franchises contested 24 matches across four venues; Galle Gallants crowned champions for the first time, defeating defending champions Jaffna Kings by five wickets in the final; live streamed in North America on the Company’s own platform, flashsm.com.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) (“Flash” or the “Company”), a cricket-focused sports and media company, today announced the completion of Season 6 of the Lanka Premier League (“LPL” or the “League”), which concluded with the final at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on 8 August 2026. The sixth edition began on 17 July and comprised 24 matches contested by five franchises across four venues in Sri Lanka. Galle Gallants won the title for the first time, defeating defending champions Jaffna Kings by five wickets. Flash participates in the League’s commercial, media and league-management activities through its subsidiary Innovative Production Group (“IPG”). The Company’s revenues from the League will depend on the specific terms of its contractual arrangements and on overall tournament outcomes.

LPL Season 6 — At a Glance

Edition Sixth edition (Season 6) of the Lanka Premier League Tournament window 17 July – 8 August 2026 Franchises Five — Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Royals Format Double round-robin league stage followed by playoffs; 24 matches in total Venues R. Premadasa Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo; Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Playoffs Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on 5 August; Qualifier 2 on 7 August; Final on 8 August — all staged at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Champion Galle Gallants — first LPL title Runner-up Jaffna Kings — defending champions Final Galle Gallants 126 for 5 (15.5 overs) beat Jaffna Kings 123 all out (19.3 overs) by five wickets, with 25 balls to spare — 8 August, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Player of the Match (final) Charith Asalanka (Galle Gallants) — 3 for 20 Player of the Tournament Kamil Mishara (Jaffna Kings) Leading run-scorer Lahiru Udara (Kandy Royals) — 434 runs at an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 159.56, with a highest score of 132 Leading wicket-taker Eshan Malinga (Galle Gallants) — 17 wickets, ahead of Lizaad Williams (Jaffna Kings) on 16 and Akif Javed (Galle Gallants) on 15 Franchise investment Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB, co-owned by Nagendra Siddoutam and former India international Zaheer Khan, acquired the Jaffna Kings franchise on 5 August, now competing as Anchor Jaffna Kings North America distribution Live streamed on the Company’s own platform, flashsm.com Brand ambassador Chris Gayle Flash involvement Through its subsidiary Innovative Production Group, which manages commercial rights for the League



How Season 6 Was Decided

Jaffna Kings, the defending champions, topped the table and reached the final directly by beating Galle Gallants by 14 runs in Qualifier 1 on 5 August, Kamil Mishara making 108 from 55 balls. Colombo Kaps came through the Eliminator the same day, and Galle Gallants took the second final place by beating them by six wickets in Qualifier 2 on 7 August, Sam Harper making 77 and Charith Asalanka 59.

In the final on 8 August, Jaffna Kings chose to bat and were dismissed for 123 in 19.3 overs, Asalanka taking 3 for 20 and Eshan Malinga 3 for 25. Galle Gallants reached the target in 15.5 overs to win by five wickets and claim their first LPL title, captain Dasun Shanaka finishing unbeaten on 20 from 9 balls. Asalanka was named Player of the Match and Mishara Player of the Tournament. Lahiru Udara of Kandy Royals ended the season as leading run-scorer with 434 runs, and Malinga as leading wicket-taker with 17. Statistics are as published by the League and third-party cricket media.

New Franchise Investment: Anchor Sports and Zaheer Khan Acquire Jaffna Kings

During Season 6, Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB acquired the Jaffna Kings franchise, which now competes as Anchor Jaffna Kings. The acquisition was announced on 5 August. Anchor Sports AB is owned by Nagendra Siddoutam and co-owned by Zaheer Khan, the former India international who took 311 wickets in Test cricket and 282 in one-day internationals, and who has since held senior roles in franchise cricket. The Company regards the entry of a new institutional owner into an LPL franchise, mid-season and immediately ahead of the playoffs, as an indicator of the commercial interest the League now attracts and of the value now attached to LPL franchise positions.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said: “Having an owner of Zaheer Khan’s caliber involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we’re excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field.”

Zaheer Khan, Co-Owner, Anchor Jaffna Kings:

“I’ve always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka — it’s a country I’ve visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I’m genuinely thrilled about, and I can’t wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings.”

Nagendra Siddoutam, Co-Founder, Anchor Sports AB:

“Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Anchor Jaffna Kings will be a natural extension of what we’re building globally — franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network.”

Commercial Delivery and Owned Distribution

Through IPG, Flash supported the commercial and league-management activity behind Season 6, spanning sponsorship, media and broadcast arrangements, on-ground activation and production. The season again drew international players alongside Sri Lanka’s leading domestic cricketers, with Chris Gayle as brand ambassador and Moeen Ali and Vijay Shankar among the overseas professionals. The Company regards the delivery of a full 24-match season across four venues, to schedule, as evidence of the operating capability it intends to apply to its other cricket properties.

In North America, Season 6 was live streamed on the Company’s own platform at flashsm.com. Carrying the League directly to North American viewers on owned infrastructure, rather than licensing the rights to a third-party distributor, is consistent with the Company’s strategy of owning the content and controlling its distribution, and gives Flash a direct relationship with that audience together with the associated data and advertising inventory.

A complete 24-match competition delivered across four venues to the published schedule

Centralized commercial and sponsorship activity managed through IPG

Live streaming of the full tournament in North America on the Company’s own platform, flashsm.com





Leadership Commentary

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Production Group:

“LPL’s growth has always been built on two priorities — creating a world-class cricket product and ensuring it remains closely connected to fans across Sri Lanka and the region. Season 6 delivered on both. Twenty-four matches, four venues, a full house of international and Sri Lankan talent, and a competition that went to the final day.”

Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.:

“Completing a season of this scale is what an operator of record does. The Lanka Premier League is our anchor asset, and Season 6 demonstrates the production, commercial and league-management capability we are now extending into new markets. Streaming the tournament to North America on our own platform rather than licensing it away is the part investors should focus on — we own the content and we control the distribution. Every season we run makes the next property easier to build.”

Strategic Context and Season 7

The Lanka Premier League is the Company’s anchor cricket asset, and the completion of Season 6 comes as Flash expands its franchise-league footprint. The Company recently announced the launch of the Malaysia T20 League (MT20), scheduled to debut in September and October 2026, and a title sponsorship of the Swiss National Cricket Men’s Team, and has identified Singapore and Zimbabwe as markets for further development. It intends to apply the operating model proven across six LPL seasons — centralized commercial rights, in-house production, and owned distribution of the kind demonstrated by the North American stream — to each of these properties. The Company believes third-party capital entering an LPL franchise during Season 6 supports the franchise-ownership model it is marketing in its newer leagues. Planning for Season 7 is expected to begin following the conclusion of Season 6, with details of the window, franchise arrangements, player draft, commercial partnerships and distribution to be announced in due course. There can be no assurance that any of these initiatives will be completed on the anticipated timetable, or at all; future editions remain subject to agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket and other stakeholders, to regulatory and governing-body approvals, and to scheduling within the international cricket calendar.

Disclaimer

References to the Lanka Premier League, its results, participants, format, venues, commercial arrangements, audience, or economic impact are based on the Company’s current information, the terms of its contractual arrangements, third-party information, or industry estimates, and are subject to change. Match results, individual performances, statistics, awards and rankings are as published by the League and third-party cricket media, have not been independently verified by the Company, and are subject to correction. References to future seasons, expansion markets, or planned leagues reflect current intentions only and are subject to definitive agreements, regulatory and governing-body approvals, scheduling and market conditions. The Company’s actual revenues, if any, will depend on its contractual arrangements and may differ materially from any industry metrics referenced herein. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship, and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Its anchor asset is the Lanka Premier League, with Innovative Production Group (IPG) integrated as the Company’s in-house rights, league-management and production engine. Flash is extending its franchise-league footprint through the Malaysia T20 League and planned initiatives in Singapore and Zimbabwe and is building owned distribution through its OTT platform at flashsm.com and a dedicated cricket channel. www.flashsportsandmedia.com.

About the Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is Sri Lanka’s professional franchise Twenty20 cricket competition. The sixth edition was contested from 17 July to 8 August 2026 by five franchises across 24 matches staged in Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy.

About Innovative Production Group

Innovative Production Group (IPG) is a subsidiary of Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. and serves as the Company’s rights, league-management and production arm, managing commercial rights for the Lanka Premier League and supporting the Company’s wider portfolio of cricket properties.

About Twenty20 Cricket

Twenty20 (T20) is a format of cricket in which each team plays a maximum of 20 overs. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003, T20 matches are typically completed in approximately three and a half hours. For more information, visit: http://www.t20worldcup.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Websites

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://www.theipggroup.com

https://flashsm.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements of historical fact — including the dates, venues, format, match results, individual performances and award winners of Season 6 of the Lanka Premier League reported in this release — are not forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating to the Lanka Premier League and future editions of it; the planning, timing, format and commercial arrangements for Season 7; the development and commercialization of sports and media platforms; the Malaysia T20 League and planned leagues in Singapore and Zimbabwe; the title sponsorship of the Swiss National Cricket Men’s Team; potential sponsorship, media rights, franchise sales, and other commercial opportunities; anticipated market size, audience reach, and growth; and the Company’s ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company’s reliance on third-party partners, including Sri Lanka Cricket, franchise owners, broadcasters and sponsors, to perform under contractual arrangements; risks associated with changes in franchise ownership, the admission of new franchise owners, and the conduct, reputation and regulatory standing of franchise owners and their principals; the possibility that future editions of the League are delayed, reduced in scale, or do not proceed; uncertainties regarding player availability, scheduling within the international cricket calendar, and governing-body approvals; the possibility that anticipated sponsorship, media rights, franchise sales, or other commercial opportunities do not materialize or are delayed; risks relating to the performance, availability, scaling and monetization of the Company’s owned streaming platform, including its ability to retain and grow the audience reached through it and to convert that audience into advertising or subscription revenue; the extent to which the Company is able to generate revenues, if any, from the League; risks relating to the integration of Innovative Production Group and the Company’s ability to realize anticipated synergies; the Company’s ability to develop, monetize, and scale its sports, media, and experiential business lines; the timing and success of expansion into new markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, Zimbabwe and Switzerland; general economic, market, and industry conditions; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; international, geopolitical, and regulatory risks associated with global sporting events; and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The completion of Season 6 of the Lanka Premier League is not, and should not be relied upon as, an indication of the Company’s revenues, earnings, cash flows or results of operations for any period. This press release does not disclose the financial terms of the Company’s arrangements relating to the League, and no financial information regarding the League, the Company’s participation in it, or the Company generally is presented or implied. The Company’s financial results are reported solely in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and readers should not draw conclusions about those results from the sporting, operational or commercial information described in this release. Statements describing the League as the Company’s anchor asset, characterizing its operating capability, or describing the extension of its model into other markets reflect management’s current views and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described above.

In addition, certain market, industry, and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company believes to be reliable, but the Company has not independently verified such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH)