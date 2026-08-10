Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) Offers 1,000 Students Free Access to NewSchool’s AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program

Initiative Delivers on Ambow’s White House Pledge to Expand AI Education Opportunities for America’s Youth

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) and its wholly owned subsidiary, NewSchool of Architecture & Design

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) and its wholly owned subsidiary, NewSchool of Architecture & Design What: Free access for 1,000 students ages 14 to 17 to the AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program offered by NewSchool

Free access for 1,000 students ages 14 to 17 to the AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program offered by NewSchool When: Announced August 10, 2026; school and district applications now open

Announced August 10, 2026; school and district applications now open Where: Delivered nationwide in a hybrid format supported by Ambow’s HybriU platform, anchored by NewSchool’s downtown San Diego campus

Delivered nationwide in a hybrid format supported by Ambow’s HybriU platform, anchored by NewSchool’s downtown San Diego campus Why: Delivers on Ambow’s August 2025 commitment under the White House’s Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in AI Education, supporting the Executive Order on Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth

Delivers on Ambow’s August 2025 commitment under the White House’s Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in AI Education, supporting the Executive Order on Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth How Much: Free of charge for 1,000 eligible students

Free of charge for 1,000 eligible students Program Contact: Public schools, charter schools, private schools, community organizations and school districts may apply at UPartner@HybriU.com

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), an innovator in AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration, and live events, today announced that it will provide 1,000 students ages 14 to 17 with free access to an AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program offered by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, NewSchool of Architecture & Design.

The initiative follows Ambow’s August 2025 commitment as one of the initial organizations to sign the White House’s Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in AI Education, supporting the Executive Order on Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth.

As a signatory, Ambow pledged to expand access to AI education for students and educators across the United States over four years by providing educational resources and curricula, AI-powered technologies and tools, educator training, workforce development resources, technical expertise and mentorship.

The AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program represents a concrete step toward fulfilling that commitment.

“Signing the White House pledge was not simply a statement of support; it was a commitment to take meaningful action,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. “By offering 1,000 students free access to this program, we are helping young people understand AI, use it responsibly and develop the creativity, judgment and problem-solving capabilities needed to succeed in an AI-driven world.”

Design Is an Essential Skill in the AI Era

The program is based on the belief that design is becoming an essential capability for every student, not only for those pursuing careers in architecture or design.

As generative AI makes it easier to produce text, images, presentations and digital products, students must learn how to identify meaningful problems, understand human needs, evaluate alternatives and determine whether an AI-generated solution is useful, responsible and appropriate.

“AI can generate many possible answers, but people must still decide which questions matter and which solutions can genuinely improve people’s lives,” said Victor Nacif, Chair of Design at NewSchool of Architecture & Design.

“Design education teaches students how to observe, question, imagine, test and improve. These abilities are valuable in every profession. By combining design thinking with AI, we want students to become active creators and thoughtful problem-solvers rather than passive consumers of technology.”

The hybrid program will introduce students to:

Design thinking and human-centered problem-solving;

Responsible and effective use of generative AI;

Creative ideation and concept development;

Critical evaluation of AI-generated content;

Visual and digital communication;

Collaboration and presentation skills; and

Development of an AI-supported design project.

No prior experience in artificial intelligence, architecture, design or computer programming is required.

Students who successfully complete the program will receive a micro-credential from NewSchool recognizing their foundational capabilities in AI-supported design thinking and creative problem-solving.

1,000 Free Learning Opportunities

The program will initially be offered at no cost to 1,000 eligible students ages 14 to 17.

Public schools, charter schools, private schools, community organizations and school districts are invited to apply for free participation opportunities. Participating organizations may nominate individual students, organize school-based cohorts or explore district-wide participation.

Priority consideration may be given to schools and communities with limited access to specialized AI, design and emerging-technology education.

Ambow and NewSchool will work with participating schools and districts to coordinate enrollment, program schedules, hybrid delivery and student support.

Schools and school districts interested in providing this opportunity to their students are invited to contact:

UPartner@HybriU.com

Expanding Access Through Hybrid Learning

The program will be supported by Ambow’s HybriU platform, enabling students to participate through a combination of digital learning, instructor engagement, AI-supported activities and collaborative design projects.

HybriU connects physical and digital learning environments through adaptive learning, multilingual communication, intelligent content delivery and real-time interaction.

“Access to high-quality AI and design education should not depend on a student’s location or proximity to a specialized institution,” Dr. Huang said. “By combining NewSchool’s design expertise with HybriU’s hybrid learning capabilities, we can extend this opportunity to schools and students across the country.”

About NewSchool of Architecture & Design

NewSchool of Architecture & Design, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., is a design-focused higher education institution located in San Diego, California. NewSchool offers programs connecting architecture, construction management, design, technology and professional practice.

Through project-based and industry-connected education, NewSchool prepares students to address real-world challenges and create meaningful solutions for the built environment and the communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.newschoolarch.edu.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a technology company delivering AI-powered phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration, and live events.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Ambow has developed the HybriU product suite to connect physical spaces, digital systems, people, workflows, and institutional knowledge through a non-invasive AI intelligence layer.

HybriU enables organizations to transform real-world interactions, instructional content, expertise, decisions, and behavioral data into institutional knowledge and intelligence assets that can be continuously captured, searched, governed, reused, and expanded in value over time.

For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriu.com.

Follow Ambow on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow Ambow on LinkedIn: Ambow Education Group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the anticipated implementation, availability, reach and impact of the AI + Design Hybrid Micro-Credential Program.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is current as of its date, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Email: ir@ambow.com