Nanox.AI Optimizes Medical Imaging AI Application Framework for Intel Core Ultra Processors with OpenVINO

On-premise medical imaging AI framework uses Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit to accelerate edge inference within healthcare environments

PETACH TIKVA, Israel – August 10 – Nanox AI Ltd., a subsidiary of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), today announced the optimization of its medical imaging AI application framework for Intel CoreUltra processors using Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit. The framework is designed to support AI applications running on an on-premise edge device within healthcare facilities, enabling organizations to evaluate and deploy CT imaging AI applications while keeping imaging data within their own infrastructure.

Nanox.AI solutions analyze routine medical CT scans to help identify patients with findings correlated with chronic conditions in areas including cardiac, liver and bone health. By leveraging existing CT imaging workflows, Nanox.AI aims to help healthcare organizations derive additional clinical value from scans that have already been performed and support preventive care management.

The optimized AI application framework ran inference successfully and efficiently on Intel Core Ultra-class hardware using OpenVINO, demonstrating its suitability for on-premise AI processing in medical imaging environments.

Intel Core Ultra processors provide a heterogeneous AI architecture with CPU, GPU and NPU compute resources, while OpenVINO helps developers optimize and deploy AI workloads across Intel hardware. For healthcare organizations, this combination can support local inference at the edge, help reduce dependence on cloud connectivity, and enable deployment models aligned with hospital infrastructure requirements.

“Nanox.AI is focused on helping healthcare organizations deploy advanced medical imaging AI applications efficiently within their existing infrastructure,” said Sharon Saban, General Manager of Nanox.AI. “Our work with Intel demonstrates how optimized edge inference can help bring AI-enabled imaging insights closer to the point of care.”

“Healthcare organizations need practical ways to bring AI closer to clinical workflows while supporting performance, responsiveness and local data control,” said Alex Flores, General Manager, Health and Life Science, Edge Computing GroupGoup, Intel. “Nanox.AI’s optimization work with Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit shows how edge AI can help medical imaging applications run efficiently on-premise, giving providers a scalable path to evaluate and deploy AI-enabled insights within their existing infrastructure.”

Nanox.AI’s technology has also been featured in Intel’s partner resources as an example of a solution built with Intel technology in Intel’s published partner brief. For more information about Nanox.AI and its suite of solutions, visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

1 See intel.com/processor claims: Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 3). Performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors. Results may vary. Intel does not control or audit third-party data. You should consult other sources to evaluate accuracy.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision.

About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expected commercialization efforts, business strategy and long-term growth opportunities; the expected timing, pace, extent and success of deployments, installations, activations and utilization of Nanox.ARC systems, including under the Nanox Imaging Network; the anticipated benefits, timing and extent of activity under existing commercial, distribution and strategic agreements, including contemplated deployments of hundreds of systems over the coming years; the potential outcome, scope and timing of the evaluation of strategic alternatives relating to the Company’s South Korea operations, including an expanded restructuring, a potential sale, wind-down or closure of all or part of such operations; the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox’s liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; and (xii) risks related to litigation which may result in significant liability and damage to the Company’s reputation. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com