CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop, a THCa dispensary founded in Charlotte in 2018, has extended both dispensary pickup and Charlotte same day THCa delivery hours from 10 PM to 11 PM every day. The expanded hours took effect July 1, 2026, after the company saw growing demand from customers looking for access to THCa products later in the evening.

The change gives Charlotte customers an additional hour to place local delivery orders or pick up online orders from the Hemp Hop dispensary. Hemp Hop says customers have continued using the added hour since its launch, supporting the decision to keep 11 PM as the daily closing time for both services.

Responding to Late Night THCa Delivery Demand in Charlotte

Hemp Hop introduced the extended hours after noticing a gap in local availability later at night. Customers looking for THCa delivery after 10 PM had fewer convenient options, even as online ordering and same day delivery became a larger part of how customers shop.

“Customers were already telling us they wanted another option later in the evening,” said Jordan Hall, Founder and CEO of Hemp Hop. “We saw a real gap after 10 PM. Extending pickup and delivery to 11 PM was a simple response to how people in Charlotte were actually shopping. Since July 1, the response has confirmed that the demand was there.”

Charlotte customers can now use Hemp Hop for same day THCa delivery through 11 PM daily or place an order online for pickup from the Charlotte THCa shop. The extended schedule applies every day of the week.

Trust, Transparency and Product Information

For Hemp Hop, extending delivery hours is one part of a broader effort to make shopping for THCa products more transparent and straightforward.

Hemp Hop provides third party laboratory testing and Certificates of Analysis for its products, giving customers access to cannabinoid and testing information before purchasing. The company also provides clear product information across its product pages, with strain details, cannabinoid profiles, terpene information and other product specific information where applicable.

Customer reviews provide another public reference point. As of August 2026, Hemp Hop 1000+ google reviews across both their Charlotte and Houston locations.. The company also has more than 4,000 product reviews through Judge.me with an average 4.8 rating.

Customers who prefer pickup can order online and collect their purchase at the Charlotte dispensary, where staff can answer product questions and help customers understand the available options. Customers within the local service area can instead use Charlotte same day THCa delivery through 11 PM.

For customers outside Charlotte, Hemp Hop also offers nationwide THCa shipping to destinations where applicable products can legally be shipped. Online orders are sent in discreet, professional packaging designed to protect customer privacy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hemp Hop

Is Hemp Hop legit?

Yes, Hemp Hop is absolutely legit and a trusted brand in the hemp and cannabis industry. Hemp Hop has been operating since 2018 and serves customers through physical retail locations in Charlotte and Houston, local delivery and ecommerce. Its public customer feedback includes 900+ Google reviews with a 4.8 rating and 4,000+ Judge.me product reviews averaging 4.8.

Does Hemp Hop lab test its THCa products?

Yes. Hemp Hop uses third party laboratory testing and makes Certificates of Analysis available so customers can review testing and cannabinoid information associated with products before purchasing.

Does Hemp Hop offer THCa delivery in Charlotte?

Yes. Hemp Hop offers Charlotte same day THCa delivery. Since July 1, 2026, both local delivery and dispensary pickup have been available until 11 PM daily.

Does Hemp Hop ship THCa discreetly?

Yes. Hemp Hop uses discreet packaging for online orders and offers nationwide THCa shipping to destinations where applicable products are permitted under current laws and shipping restrictions.

About Hemp Hop

Founded in 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hemp Hop is a cannabis and hemp brand serving customers through physical dispensaries, same day local delivery and ecommerce. Hemp Hop offers the best THCa flower online , concentrates, vapes, gummies and other hemp products, with a focus on third party laboratory testing, product transparency and customer education. The company operates dispensaries in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas, and provides nationwide shipping where permitted by applicable law.

Media Contact

Aman Kodwani

aman@hemphop.co