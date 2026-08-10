Lingerie Fighting Championships and Shine Wrestling Join Forces for Historic Double-Header Event in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC OTCID:BOTY), the world’s most popular all-women’s sports entertainment brand, today announced a landmark partnership with WWN and SHINE Wrestling, one of the premier all-women's professional wrestling promotions in the United States, for a first-of-its-kind double-header event. The showcase will take place Sunday, October 11, 2026 at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida.

The event marks the first time LFC and SHINE will share a single card, bringing together two distinct in-ring disciplines — LFC's high-energy, competitive fighting format and SHINE's hard-hitting professional wrestling action — for one unforgettable night of live entertainment. Fans in attendance will experience both brands back-to-back under one roof, one ticket, and one unforgettable atmosphere.

“This is exactly the kind of bold, genre-blending event our fans have been asking for,” said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. “SHINE has spent over a decade building one of the most respected platforms in women's wrestling, and pairing that legacy with LFC's brand of competitive, high-energy action gives fans a night of entertainment they simply can't get anywhere else. Clearwater is going to see something completely new.”

Following the October 11 event, LFC will fly to Sardinia, Italy for their season finale on Halloween. But don’t be surprised if LFC and Shine join forces again next season to do a regular slate of events together.

“WWN has always been about creating unique experiences for wrestling fans, and this event takes that philosophy to an entirely new level,” said Sal Hamaoui, CEO of WWN. “Bringing SHINE Wrestling and Lingerie Fighting Championships together under one roof gives fans the opportunity to experience two completely different styles of combat entertainment on the same night, with one ticket. We’re excited to partner with LFC and OCC Road House to make October 11 a truly historic night in Clearwater.”

Tickets to the October 11 double header will go on sale shortly. Keep an eye on both league’s sites for ordering info as well as pay-per-view info.

THE VENUE

Located in Clearwater, Florida, OCC Road House & Museum is one of the Tampa Bay area's premier destinations for live entertainment, special events, and dining. Home to the iconic Orange County Choppers museum, the expansive venue features a state-of-the-art concert pavilion, full-service restaurant and bar, and hosts hundreds of concerts, festivals, sporting events, and community gatherings each year. Its unique atmosphere and world-class amenities make it an ideal setting for this milestone crossover event.

ABOUT SHINE WRESTLING

SHINE Wrestling is one of the premier all-women's professional wrestling promotions in the United States, showcasing elite athletes and rising stars in a highly competitive environment. Since its launch in 2012, SHINE has built a reputation for delivering hard-hitting action, compelling rivalries, and championship-caliber competition while serving as a platform for many of the industry's top female wrestlers. As part of the WWN family, SHINE continues to highlight the incredible talent and athleticism that define women's professional wrestling. Learn more at www.shinewrestling.com

ABOUT LFC

Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) is a combat sports entertainment brand delivering electrifying, competitive live events across the US and Europe. Built around athleticism, spectacle, and fan engagement, LFC continues to expand its footprint through new venues, marquee partnerships, and standout live experiences. Learn more at www.LFCfights.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Shaun Donnelly, CEO, Lingerie Fighting Championships

Email: shaun@LFCfights.com

Phone: 702-505-0743

www.LFCfights.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed3a3ba7-0162-44a1-b953-890fc6eb790a