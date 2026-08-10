Vystar Completes Acquisition of R3ALM Financial Ecosystem, Targets $120 Million Tokenized Equity Launch 

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Consideration includes approximately 8,371 shares of Vystar Series B preferred stock

Parties intend to jointly manage and develop the R3alm platform

R3alm is being developed as a compliance-focused ecosystem spanning digital capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading, treasury, identity, and AI-powered intelligence

R3EQ is planned to launch with a value of up to $120 Million (50% Vystar’s) as the ecosystem’s equity-linked digital ownership layer

Platform is designed to serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, including investors, issuers, developers, enterprises, and end users participating in emerging digital financial markets

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Capital Realm, Inc. to acquire a 50% interest each in r3alm, Inc., a compliance-focused AI and Web3 financial ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized technologies. Under the transaction, R3alm received 8,371 shares of Vystar Series B preferred stock, convertible into 8,371,000 shares of common stock fully vested upon proof of intellectual property concept within 24 months. The parties intend to jointly manage and further develop the project.

Jamie Rotman CEO of Vystar stated, “As we complete the broader build-out of the R3alm ecosystem, Vystar has identified three priorities.

First, R3alm Opens New Path for Small and Micro-Cap Companies to Bring Public Securities On-Chain. Vystar intends to tokenize its Series B Preferred Class as proof of concept.

Second Launch our R3EQ Token with a value of up to $120 Million as the ecosystem’s equity-linked digital ownership layer.

Third, launch a collectible based tokenized project.”



The R3alm ecosystem, a decade in the making, currently includes 22 planned modules spanning digital capital formation, tokenized real-world assets, digital securities infrastructure, governance systems, trading and liquidity tools, treasury capabilities, identity and wallet functions, collectibles infrastructure, analytics, and AI-powered financial intelligence. The platform is intended to support secure, transparent, and scalable financial products designed to expand investor access and support long-term market innovation in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. R3EQ is planned as the ecosystem’s equity-linked digital ownership-layer token.

The R3alm platform is intended to support multiple interconnected business lines, including digital capital

“What makes R3alm compelling is the depth of the marketplace vision and the way its AI-driven tools, platform modules, and compliance architecture work together as an integrated ecosystem,” said Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “We believe that interconnected approach positions the platform to serve a broad range of participants across emerging digital financial markets, and we look forward to sharing additional detail on the ecosystem in the weeks ahead.”



Management believes the long-term market opportunity for tokenized real-world assets, digital securities infrastructure, and technology-enabled capital formation is about $30 - $50 trillion. R3alm is being developed to participate in that broader shift by combining compliance, digital asset infrastructure, investor access, and AI-enabled intelligence tools within a unified platform architecture.

In BlackRock's 2025 Chairman's Letter, Fink devoted a section specifically to “Tokenization is democratization.” He argued that tokenization can fundamentally change financial-market infrastructure by moving assets directly and more efficiently, reducing intermediaries and settlement friction. He went on to say, “We're just at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets”, “Every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized.”

The emergence of tokenized securities is increasingly being recognized as a fundamental evolution of global capital markets.”

“R3alm is applying this broader market evolution to an area that has historically been underserved: small- and micro-cap public companies. By providing infrastructure for eligible companies to tokenize their securities, R3alm seeks to connect traditional equity ownership with the accessibility and extended trading capabilities of digital markets.” Stated Jamie Rotman CEO of Vystar

Vystar and R3alm also expect to provide additional public materials, including an interactive presentation outlining the broader R3alm ecosystem, as part of the companies’ continuing communications strategy.

The parties believe that, when launched and adopted, multiple platform modules could support diversified future revenue opportunities across the broader ecosystem.

As part of its broader strategic repositioning, Vystar also expects to provide shareholders with additional updates regarding its plans for its Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), RXAIR, and Vytex business lines.

Please see our SEC 8K Filing about this transaction: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1308027/000149315226036272/form8-k.htm

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About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has four principal areas of focus: Vytex, RXAIR, Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), and R3alm. Vystar’s strategy is centered on developing products and platforms supported by patents, copyrights, and proprietary intellectual property.

About R3alm

R3alm is a compliance-oriented Web3 financial ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralized technologies. The platform is intended to span capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading infrastructure, treasury systems, investor access, identity, analytics, crowdfunding capabilities, and AI-powered financial intelligence. R3alm is being developed to serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets across emerging digital financial services.

About Vytex Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex

Vystar owns the formulations and intellectual property underlying Vytex natural rubber latex products, which the company believes support high-quality allergy-reduced and ammonia-free applications across foam products, gloves, condoms, and related latex product categories.

About RXAIR Residential and Medical Air Purification

RXAIR includes residential and medical air purification products ranging from personal units to larger systems for hospitals and related facilities. Vystar states that the product line has achieved multiple approvals and certifications and that the company has made manufacturing and tooling investments to support production and inventory availability.

About FEC

Fluid Energy Conversion technology is based on the Hughes Reactor, which is designed to convert the flow of liquid or gas into sound waves that can be applied across multiple industrial and commercial use cases, including flow measurement, water treatment, air purification, dialysis-related applications, and combustion enhancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the transaction, anticipated closing timing, future product development, planned ecosystem features, expected strategic benefits, and potential future revenue opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, board approvals, financing conditions, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations: https://vystarcorp.com/investor-relations

Company websites: https://gopaid.com | https://r3alm.com

Media & Investors: Jamie Rotman - jrotman@vytex.com