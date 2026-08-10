Fast Track Successfully Unveils LAUNCHPAD at the Kuala Lumpur Media Event

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK) (“Fast Track” or the “Company”), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, today announced that its subsidiary Fast Track Entertainment (“FTE”), successfully unveiled the Offline Regional Launchpad Initiative (“LAUNCHPAD”) at an exclusive media event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (the “Event”).





LAUNCHPAD Media Event at a Glance

Industry Participation

500+ attendees, including industry leaders, brand partners and entertainment executives

attendees, including industry leaders, brand partners and entertainment executives 35+ representatives from media organizations attended

representatives from media organizations attended 60+ journalists, editors, broadcasters and content creators

journalists, editors, broadcasters and content creators 20+ exclusive media interviews conducted

Audience Reach

300+ fan tickets redeemed ahead of the event

fan tickets redeemed ahead of the event 1,200+ livestream viewers during the official media launch

Featured Artists

KIIRAS (South Korea)

(South Korea) UPRIZE (Vietnam)

(Vietnam) Yusry Abdul Halim (Malaysia)



Media Coverage to Date

The Event offered the first public preview of LAUNCHPAD’s vision and ambitions of connecting artists with audiences, media, brands and industry partners across Southeast Asia. The live performances demonstrated how future LAUNCHPAD experiences will combine artist discovery and content production, drawing on the expertise of Fast Track and its partner. The strong attendance of industry leaders, brand partners, entertainment executives, media representatives and fans demonstrated the platform’s potential to generate media exposure, build public interest, and unlock commercial opportunities. This successful unveiling also marks a robust first step of Fast Track’s initiative to transform from an event organizer to a media and entertainment ecosystem through intellectual property (IP) and content ownership.

Following its official unveiling, LAUNCHPAD will roll out a series of live showcase experiences across Southeast Asia from late 2026 through early 2027, connecting artists with resources to grow and expand their reach across the region as well as to support Fast Track’s business transformation.

Harris Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Track commented, "LAUNCHPAD represents an important step in our vision of building a connected entertainment ecosystem across Southeast Asia. We believe artists grow fastest when they can connect directly with new audiences through meaningful live experiences. The official media launch demonstrated how LAUNCHPAD brings this vision to life through a series of intimate artist showcase experiences that connect artists with audiences, media, brands and industry partners. Supported by original digital content, brand partnerships, and regional collaborations, we're creating new commercial opportunities that help artists build audiences and expand beyond their home markets. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to bringing LAUNCHPAD to more markets across the region."

Additional coverage is under development; please follow the Fast Track Entertainment official website here for future updates.

LAUNCHPAD Media Event Press Kit: Access here

About KIIRAS

KIIRAS is a six-member global girl group launched by Leanbranding and globally represented by Fast Track Entertainment. Debuting in May 2025, the group quickly drew attention as Ling Ling became the first Malaysian member to lead a K-pop girl group. Following their debut single “KILL MA BO$$$” and follow-up single “BANG BANG!”, the group’s recent comeback single “TA TA” exceeded 10 million views in less than one week, underscoring its growing regional and international appeal. With strong live performances and rising audience momentum, KIIRAS continues to build its presence as a next-generation global K-pop act.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KIIRASofficial/videos

About UPRIZE

UPRIZE is a seven-member Vietnamese boy group formed by SYE Holdings. Since debuting in 2026 after winning the competitive reality show Show It All, the group has quickly gained recognition for its blend of pop, R&B, and experimental sounds, complemented by strong live vocals and high-energy performances. Following the release of their debut album "THĂNG", which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Vietnam chart, UPRIZE has also recorded the official theme song for the APL 2026 esports tournament and performed at Vietnam International Fashion Week. With a growing fanbase and expanding regional presence, UPRIZE continues to establish itself as one of Vietnam's most promising new pop acts.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@uprize_sye

About Yusry Abdul Halim

Yusry Abdul Halim is an award-winning Malaysian singer, songwriter, actor, director and producer under Sony Music Malaysia. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has established himself as one of Malaysia's most respected entertainment figures through his success in music, film and television. As a member of the iconic pop group KRU and an acclaimed filmmaker, Yusry continues to inspire audiences across the region with his enduring contributions to the entertainment industry.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yusryabdhalim/

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Fast Track Entertainment (FTE) is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships, artist representation and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE has built a strong track record working with global and Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle and TREASURE, and most recently signed KIIRAS, a six-member K-pop girl group, for global live entertainment and concert tour representation across the APAC region.

Website: https://ftentertainmentglobal.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus, and other reports it files with the SEC, before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Media Enquiries

Fast Track Entertainment

Judy Ang | Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: judy.ang@ftentertainmentglobal.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTRK@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05b09775-455b-473c-aafa-c6cd05c2758e