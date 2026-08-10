AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating faster than the physical world can keep up with it. The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) projects that global data-center electricity consumption will more than double to roughly 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, with AI cited as the most important driver of that growth. As a result, investor attention is widening from AI software and chip design toward the “picks and shovels” layer of the industry: power, hyperscale data-center capacity, high-speed connectivity and next-generation GPU systems. AZIO AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) is one of the companies positioning itself squarely inside that shift, building an integrated infrastructure platform that spans digital power, data-center development, enterprise fiber and GPU deployment. AZIO’s Master Services Agreement with AT&T as well as its power and hosting agreement and newly announced letter of intent (“LOI”) with Power Champion, offers a timely, concrete example of that strategy in motion and sets the stage for understanding why physical infrastructure has become the AI economy's newest bottleneck. AZIO is one of several leading companies, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) and CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), that design, build or operate the physical infrastructure that underpins the buildout of AI computing.

For the past several years, the AI conversation centered on model capability: parameter counts, benchmark scores and chatbot fluency. Today, that conversation has shifted.

Rather than developing AI applications, AZIO AI Holdings is building the underlying capacity that hyperscale and enterprise customers need to run those applications.

Building an AI data center requires securing power, constructing or leasing specialized facilities, provisioning high-capacity connectivity, and sourcing and deploying the latest GPU hardware.

AZIO AI Holdings' business model spans nearly every layer of the AI infrastructure buildout, including digital power, hyperscale data-center development, enterprise fiber connectivity, GPU systems and high-performance computing.

Beyond illustrating AZIO AI Holdings' integrated approach, the company's relationship with Power Champion Investment Limited shows how a single customer engagement can expand across multiple infrastructure layers over time.



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AI's Growth Hits Physical Wall

For the past several years, the AI conversation centered on model capability: parameter counts, benchmark scores and chatbot fluency. Today, that conversation has shifted. Now the more consequential question is whether there is enough power, land, cooling capacity, fiber and silicon to actually run the models enterprises want to deploy.

The numbers behind this shift are striking. The IEA's Energy and AI report found that data centers consumed about 415 TWh of electricity globally in 2024, and that figure is set to more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030, an amount slightly greater than Japan's entire current electricity consumption.

Electricity use tied to accelerated servers, or the hardware running most AI workloads, is growing even faster. The IEA projects this segment will expand by roughly 30% annually through 2030, far outpacing the growth rate of conventional data-center demand. In the United States specifically, the Department of Energy has warned that data-center electricity demand could double or even triple by 2028, a pace that regional grids were not originally designed to absorb. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory adds further texture, estimating that U.S. data centers could account for roughly 11.8% of total national electricity consumption by 2030, within a projected range of 9.5% to 15.3% ( Berkeley Lab ).

Power is only one piece of the constraint. New AI campuses also need enormous amounts of specialized data-center capacity built for high-density GPU racks, plus enterprise-grade fiber connectivity capable of moving massive training and inference datasets at low latency. Land availability, permitting timelines and grid interconnection queues compound the challenge further. Put simply, the industry has more AI ambition than it has shovel-ready infrastructure to support it, and that gap is becoming the real limiting factor on how quickly enterprises and hyperscalers can scale.

This is precisely the environment AZIO AI Holdings is building into. The company's initial project, a planned 500-megawatt AI data-center campus in Texas, is designed around exactly the constraints described above: securing power availability early, lining up connectivity infrastructure and preparing a site that can host large-scale GPU deployments. The site already has access to 500 MW of available power, a meaningful head start in a market where power access is often the single hardest constraint to solve. The company's approach of tackling power and connectivity together, rather than sequentially, reflects a direct response to the infrastructure race described above.

The Picks-and-Shovels Trade Enters a New Phase

For much of the current AI cycle, investor enthusiasm concentrated on model developers and application-layer software companies. That focus is broadening. As enterprises and hyperscalers compete for scarce power and compute capacity, capital is flowing toward the physical layer that makes AI possible in the first place: the data centers, power infrastructure, networking and GPU systems that sit underneath every model.

NVIDIA's own results illustrate the scale of demand flowing into that physical layer. In its fiscal 2027 first quarter, the company reported data-center revenue of $75.2 billion, up 92% year over year, underscoring how much enterprise and hyperscale spending is still directed at accelerated computing infrastructure rather than software alone. That demand is cascading downstream to the companies that host and operate the hardware. CoreWeave, a specialized AI cloud provider, announced a revenue backlog of $99.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, up nearly 50% sequentially and close to four times higher than a year earlier, a solid signal of just how much contracted, multi-year demand exists for dedicated AI infrastructure capacity.

Traditional data-center operators are capturing similar momentum. Applied Digital signed two roughly 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave covering 250 megawatts of AI and HPC capacity at its North Dakota campus, agreements the company expects will generate approximately $7 billion in revenue over the contract term. These figures point to a broader pattern: The companies supplying power-secured land, specialized buildings, connectivity and GPU hosting are increasingly capturing revenue commitments on par with, or exceeding, many software-layer AI businesses.

This trend is exactly where AZIO AI Holdings is focusing its business. Rather than developing AI applications, the company is building the underlying capacity that hyperscale and enterprise customers need to run those applications. Its planned Texas campus, GPU sale and hosting activity, and enterprise fiber agreement with AT&T all sit inside this expanding “picks and shovels” opportunity. As capital continues rotating toward physical AI infrastructure, companies such as AZIO AI Holdings that are actively assembling power, land, connectivity and compute assets stand to benefit from a widening pool of enterprise and institutional demand.

Why Bundled Infrastructure Beats Piecemeal Solutions

Building an AI data center is not a single-discipline problem. It requires securing power, constructing or leasing specialized facilities, provisioning high-capacity connectivity, and sourcing and deploying the latest GPU hardware, often for a customer base that wants a single point of accountability rather than a patchwork of vendors. Companies capable of combining several of these layers into one platform may hold a structural advantage over single-purpose providers.

IREN Limited offers a useful industry comparison. The company has built a vertically integrated model that combines power-secured data centers, GPU clusters, AI cloud services and HPC infrastructure under one roof, allowing it to serve customers across multiple layers of the value chain simultaneously rather than handing customers off between vendors. This integrated approach can shorten deployment timelines, since power, hosting and connectivity decisions are coordinated from the outset instead of negotiated separately across unrelated companies. For hyperscale and enterprise customers racing to bring capacity online, that speed and coordination can be a meaningful differentiator.

Integration can also improve customer retention and expand the potential revenue per site. A provider that only offers raw power, or only offers colocation space, competes largely on price for a single service. A provider that can bundle power, hosting, connectivity and GPU systems has more surface area to deepen a single customer relationship over time, turning a single site into multiple, layered revenue streams rather than one transactional lease.

AZIO AI Holdings' business model is built around this type of integrated logic. The company describes itself as an infrastructure platform spanning digital power, hyperscale data-center development, enterprise fiber connectivity, GPU systems and high-performance computing, rather than a single-purpose provider.

AZIO’s Texas campus strategy reflects that approach directly: securing 500 MW of available power, layering in AT&T's enterprise fiber connectivity under the recently signed Master Services Agreement, and pursuing GPU hosting and sale opportunities on the same site. By coordinating these elements rather than outsourcing them individually, AZIO AI Holdings is attempting to offer enterprise and institutional customers the kind of single-platform relationship that integrated peers such as IREN have demonstrated can be commercially advantageous.

Building the Full Stack, One Site at a Time

AZIO AI Holdings' business model spans nearly every layer of the AI infrastructure buildout described above: digital power, hyperscale data-center development, enterprise fiber connectivity, GPU systems and high-performance computing. Rather than specializing narrowly, the company has structured itself to capture revenue opportunities across each of these related segments as its projects move from planning into execution.

The clearest current example of this strategy is AZIO AI Holdings' first planned data-center campus in Texas, designed around 500 megawatts of available power. Texas has become an increasingly attractive location for large-scale AI infrastructure because of its available land, relatively fast permitting environment for industrial development, and access to power resources outside some of the more constrained coastal grids. AZIO's decision to anchor its first project there aligns with a broader pattern among AI infrastructure developers seeking regions where power and land constraints are less acute than in traditional data-center hubs.

Connectivity is the next layer the company has moved to secure. In July 2026, AZIO AI Holdings executed a Master Services Agreement with AT&T under which AT&T will provide high-capacity enterprise fiber connectivity for the Texas campus. The company has committed approximately $2.4 million for fiber services designed to support AI training, inference, GPU cloud computing, enterprise colocation and other high-performance-computing workloads. The agreement establishes a standardized connectivity framework across the campus, intended to streamline future customer onboarding rather than negotiating bespoke networking arrangements for each new tenant.

Layered on top of power and connectivity is AZIO AI Holdings' GPU and hosting activity. The company previously entered into a power purchase and AI infrastructure hosting agreement with Power Champion Investment Limited, covering an initial 3.1-megawatt GPU deployment expected to generate approximately $27.9 million in capacity reservation charges, with expansion rights up to 12 MW that the company estimates could bring total potential contract value to approximately $100 million. Together, the Texas campus, the AT&T connectivity agreement and the Power Champion hosting relationship illustrate how AZIO AI Holdings is attempting to build one integrated site rather than a collection of unrelated infrastructure bets, precisely the kind of multilayer platform that customers and investors increasingly favor in the current AI infrastructure race.

From Power Deal to Full-Stack Partnership

Beyond illustrating AZIO AI Holdings' integrated approach, the company's relationship with Power Champion Investment Limited shows how a single customer engagement can expand across multiple infrastructure layers over time. The relationship began as a power purchase and AI infrastructure hosting agreement, anchoring an initial 3.1 MW GPU deployment with contracted expansion rights up to 12 MW and a potential total contract value of roughly $100 million.

Building on that hosting relationship, AZIO AI Holdings has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Power Champion covering the proposed acquisition of 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI systems. Based on current market pricing, the company estimates the contemplated GPU transaction at an aggregate value of approximately $76.8 million, exclusive of taxes, shipping, insurance, installation and related deployment costs. NVIDIA's HGX B300 platform is built for demanding AI reasoning and training workloads, and NVIDIA's reference architectures for HGX AI Factory deployments specifically cover configurations ranging from four systems up to a 128-node configuration containing 1,024 B300 GPUs, the same scale referenced in AZIO's proposed transaction.

The two transactions with Power Champion, the existing power and hosting agreement and the newly announced LOI, together describe a vertically integrated deployment in which AZIO AI supplies both the underlying power and hosting infrastructure and the AI compute systems deployed within it. “This letter of intent represents another important milestone in building long-term customer relationships around complete AI infrastructure,” said AZIO AI CEO Chris Young. “By combining power, hosting, networking and high-performance AI compute into a unified platform, we believe AZIO AI is creating a differentiated infrastructure model capable of supporting enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments.”

If finalized, the proposed GPU transaction would sit on top of the existing hosting relationship, potentially adding recurring hosting revenue as the systems are deployed at AZIO's facilities, in addition to any revenue associated with the GPU sale itself. That layered structure, including power, hosting and GPU sale within a single customer relationship, is a practical illustration of how the integrated strategy described earlier in this article could translate into expanding commercial value over time, even as each individual step remains subject to typical execution risk and definitive documentation.

The AI infrastructure race is still in its early innings, but the constraints driving it, including power availability, specialized data-center capacity, high-speed connectivity and next-generation GPU systems, are structural not temporary, and the IEA, the Department of Energy and Berkeley Lab all point toward years of continued buildout ahead. Companies attempting to address several of these layers at once, rather than specializing in just one, may be better positioned to capture the resulting demand.

AI Computing Enters Next Phase

The AI computing ecosystem continues to evolve at a remarkable pace as organizations invest across the infrastructure stack to support increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence workloads. From next-generation processors and high-performance networking to scalable cloud infrastructure and specialized AI platforms, recent developments highlight a growing emphasis on building the computing foundation needed to power advanced AI applications.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a long-term partnership with Safe Superintelligence Inc. (“SSI”) to rapidly accelerate SSI’s strategic growth. NVIDIA has additionally made an investment in SSI. According to the announcement, NVIDIA’s substantial investment combined with access to the next-generation, best-in-class NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform will allow SSI to increase its compute by an order of magnitude.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reached a definitive agreement to acquire Taalas, a pioneer in specialized AI inference silicon. As AI inference becomes one of the fastest-growing segments of the AI market and workloads become increasingly specialized, the acquisition strengthens AMD's long-term AI roadmap with differentiated inference technology and world-class engineering expertise.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) launched its Arista 7060XE7 Series, a new portfolio of 1.6T networking platforms designed specifically as the foundation for rack-scale AI infrastructure. As AI workloads scale from thousands to hundreds of thousands of XPUs, the network has evolved from a standalone layer into a critical backplane for a tightly-integrated AI supersystem. The 7060XE7 Series represents Arista’s transition from providing high-performance switches to delivering comprehensive rack-scale systems.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) announced a multiyear strategic agreement with Solidigm, a pioneer in enterprise data storage and a leading supplier of high-capacity AI infrastructure storage solutions. The agreement outlines priority access to enterprise solid-state drive (“SSD”) capacity supporting CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform. The agreement extends CoreWeave’s integrated approach to AI, helping to ensure that storage capacity scales alongside customer demand across the rest of its platform.

These developments underscore a broader shift toward integrated AI computing architectures that combine advanced silicon, networking, storage and cloud infrastructure to meet accelerating demand. As AI models become larger and more complex, companies enabling faster, more efficient and scalable computing environments — alongside innovators developing AI-powered software and intelligent platforms — could play an increasingly important role in the next generation of artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit AZIO Holdings.

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