La Rosa Holdings Corp. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives and Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirements

Celebration, FL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value.

The Company is evaluating a range of strategic initiatives designed to strengthen its operating platform, including potential transformational transactions, tuck-in acquisitions, additional partnerships, and divestitures of non-core and underperforming assets. La Rosa has identified a pipeline of potential opportunities at various stages of evaluation and believes that the disciplined execution of select initiatives could improve profitability and accelerate long-term value creation.

As part of this process, the Company has terminated its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with Consensus Core Technologies Inc. following a comprehensive review by the Company’s Board of Directors, which concluded that proceeding with the proposed transaction was no longer in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

Additionally, on August 4, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that it has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the matter has been formally closed.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “The strategic review reflects our Board's commitment to carefully evaluating opportunities that can strengthen La Rosa's business and position the Company for future growth. With our Nasdaq compliance with the Rule regained we are focused on regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders equity requirement, refining our strategic direction, strengthening our operating platform, and pursuing opportunities that we believe can enhance our competitive position and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

The Company will provide additional updates as material developments occur. There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any specific transaction or outcome. The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review, has not authorized any third party to act on its behalf in connection with any potential transaction, and, and the Company does not intend to comment further unless and until disclosure is determined to be appropriate or required under applicable securities laws.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with tools designed to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 23 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business, the strategic review process and potential outcomes thereof, our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” “strategic alternatives” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to identify and consummate strategic transactions on favorable terms or at all, to satisfy closing conditions of financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

