Rush Street Interactive to Participate at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 12 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the webcast of the event will be available through the “Investors” section of RSI’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, it currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Canada (Alberta and Ontario), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Contacts

Media:

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