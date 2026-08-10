Alliance Entertainment Reports Strong Engagement at Record Store Day Summer Camp

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT), together with its distribution arm, AMPED Distribution, maintained a significant presence at this year's Record Store Day Summer Camp, held in New Orleans from July 27 through July 30. During the four-day event, Company representatives met with hundreds of independent retail accounts to review current business performance, align on upcoming releases and product initiatives, and plan jointly for the coming selling season.

Alliance Entertainment showcased the continued growth of its collectibles business, including its Handmade by Robots brand, alongside other product categories demonstrating strong momentum at independent retail. These meetings were supported by numerous Alliance Entertainment sales representatives and executives, affording retail partners direct access to the personnel responsible for their accounts.

AMPED Distribution hosted a dedicated meeting space at the event, which was attended by more than 15 supported labels alongside independent retailers. Representatives from the independent retail community met with many of these labels to review upcoming releases and to discuss the continued growth and support of their business as the company's independent segment expands.

In addition to the scheduled meetings, discussions throughout the event centered on several recurring themes: the continued growth of Record Store Day, the sustained expansion of the vinyl record category, and the resurgence of the compact disc, a subject raised in nearly every conversation with customers. Record Store Day continues to advance the interests of independent retail stores through events of this nature, a format that has proven particularly valuable for engaging a substantial number of key customers in a single venue.

"We are very pleased with the results of this year's Record Store Day Summer Camp event," said Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. "It is not often where we can meet with so many of our key customers in one place. In addition to our customers, many of our music vendors were there to support the event as well. We look forward to continuing our support for this great event."

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

Media Contact

Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales

Alliance Entertainment

Ken.Glaser@aent.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com