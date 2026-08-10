CBAK Energy to Showcase AI Data Center Backup Power Strategy and Global Capacity Roadmap at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27, 2026

DALIAN, China, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider in China, today announced that Thierry Li, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, on August 27, 2026. The presentation will highlight the Company’s full-tab 26650 LFP cells for AI data center battery backup unit (BBU) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications, progress in customer testing and validation, first-quarter 2026 revenue growth, market position in cylindrical cells and global capacity roadmap.

DATE: August 27, 2026

TIME: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for one-on-one meetings: August 27, 2026

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event at which investors may ask questions in real time.

Following the presentation, Mr. Li will participate in a live Q&A session. Investors who are unable to attend the event live will be able to access an archived webcast after the event.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance and complete the online system check to facilitate participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

AI Data Center Backup Power : In July 2026, the Company reported that leading customers were evaluating its full-tab 26650 LFP cells and that multiple customers were advancing to joint module-level validation. In internal laboratory tests under specified conditions, the 26650 HP V2.0 and 26650 PFS2 V2.0 achieved maximum discharge power of 260 W and 310 W, respectively, with approximately 2-3 mΩ of internal resistance; actual performance may vary.

: In July 2026, the Company reported that leading customers were evaluating its full-tab 26650 LFP cells and that multiple customers were advancing to joint module-level validation. In internal laboratory tests under specified conditions, the 26650 HP V2.0 and 26650 PFS2 V2.0 achieved maximum discharge power of 260 W and 310 W, respectively, with approximately 2-3 mΩ of internal resistance; actual performance may vary. Financial Momentum: First-quarter 2026 unaudited net revenues increased 99.3% year over year to $69.62 million, and net revenues from light electric vehicles increased 441.6% to $15.41 million.

First-quarter 2026 unaudited net revenues increased 99.3% year over year to $69.62 million, and net revenues from light electric vehicles increased 441.6% to $15.41 million. Market Position: The Company ranks among the top two in China for 26650/26700 cell shipments, based on SPIR data, and serves as a strategic partner to more than half of India’s top 10 two- and three-wheeler manufacturers.

The Company ranks among the top two in China for 26650/26700 cell shipments, based on SPIR data, and serves as a strategic partner to more than half of India’s top 10 two- and three-wheeler manufacturers. Global Capacity Roadmap: The Company has 8.3 GWh of current cell production capacity and 38 GWh of aggregate designed capacity across its Dalian, Nanjing and Shangqiu production bases and plans a 3 GWh facility in Southeast Asia. The Company is targeting site lease or land acquisition in 2027 and mass production in 2028.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading China-based high-tech enterprise that develops, manufactures and sells high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and produces raw materials used in manufacturing high-power lithium batteries. The Company’s products and solutions serve electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first Chinese lithium battery manufacturer to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company operates subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu and maintains a large-scale research, development and production base in Dalian.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors.

Designed as a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC gives companies more efficient access to investors. By replicating key elements of an in-person investor conference, VIC enables companies to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings, and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Virtual Investor Conferences delivers investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors, helping advance investor engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s expected participation in the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference and related investor meetings; customer testing, validation, qualification and commercialization of its full-tab 26650 LFP cells; anticipated product performance, specifications and benefits; market opportunities and potential customer demand; designed production capacity; the planned Southeast Asia facility and the target timing for site lease or land acquisition and mass production; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s capacity expansion plans; and the Company’s business strategy and growth plans, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may differ as a result of various factors, including the outcomes of customer testing, validation and qualification and whether they result in commercial orders; market adoption and customer demand; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated technical performance under commercial operating conditions; its ability to scale production while maintaining product consistency; product certification and regulatory requirements; financing, site acquisition and construction risks; manufacturing and supply chain conditions; geopolitical and regulatory developments; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

CBAK Energy Technology Limited

Investor Relations Department

ir@cbak.com.cn

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com