MAX Power Announces $10 Million Strategic Investment at $2.50 Per Unit from Eric Sprott

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) with Mr. Eric Sprott for gross proceeds of $10 million. The Private Placement will consist of 4,000,000 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $2.50 per Unit to be subscribed for by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by Mr. Sprott, with closing anticipated on or about August 17, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to further advance its ongoing commercial validation drill program at the Lawson Complex and for general corporate purposes, including administrative and marketing expenses.

Private Placement Terms

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles Mr. Sprott to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $3.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

As at the date of this release, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and is therefore a “related party” of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Accordingly, his participation in the Private Placement will constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be issued to Mr. Sprott nor the consideration to be paid by him is expected to exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

Early Warning Disclosure

Upon completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott will be required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”) in connection with his acquisition of the Units.

Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., beneficially owns and exercises control over 30,984,979 Common Shares and 24,638,548 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 17.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 27.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of such warrants.

Following the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., will beneficially own and exercise control over 34,984,979 Common Shares and 28,638,548 Warrants, representing approximately 19.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 30.5% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of all Warrants beneficially owned or controlled by Mr. Sprott.

As previously announced by the Company, a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on August 20, 2026, at which disinterested shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, approve an ordinary resolution approving the creation of Mr. Sprott as a control person of the Company (the “Control Person Resolution”). Mr. Sprott has undertaken not to exercise any warrants if such exercise would result in his beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares unless and until the requisite shareholder and CSE approvals have been obtained. The Warrants to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to the same exercise restriction. Accordingly, Mr. Sprott will not be entitled to exercise Warrants to the extent such exercise would cause his holdings to exceed 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares unless the Control Person Resolution is approved at the Meeting and all other requisite CSE and regulatory approvals have been obtained.

The Units will be acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of securities of the Company, or continue to hold his position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

Following completion of the Private Placement, an Early Warning Report in respect of the acquisition will be filed by Mr. Sprott in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Financing and the timing thereof; the receipt of CSE approval for the Financing; the intended use of proceeds from the Financing; the Company’s plans to advance its commercial validation drill program at the Lawson Complex; the holding of the Meeting on August 20, 2026; the consideration and potential approval by disinterested shareholders of the Control Person Resolution; and the potential future exercise of Warrants by Mr. Sprott.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things, assumptions regarding the completion of the Financing on the terms announced; the receipt of required regulatory and CSE approvals; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of the Financing as currently contemplated; the timing and execution of the Company’s exploration and commercial validation activities; the holding of the Meeting as currently scheduled; and the Company obtaining the requisite shareholder approval of the Control Person Resolution.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Financing may not be completed on the terms announced or at all; the risk that the Company does not receive CSE approval of the Financing; the risk that the Control Person Resolution is not approved by disinterested shareholders; the possibility that the Company may use the proceeds of the Financing differently than currently anticipated; risks associated with exploration, drilling and the evaluation and potential development of natural hydrogen resources; operational and technical risks; changes in commodity prices, capital markets and general economic conditions; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; regulatory risks; and the other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8c883c4-278e-40ba-b248-ce8d2cecaff4