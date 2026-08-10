SKYX Announces Corporate Update Call

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), an award winning highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced that it will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results.

Participating Management

SKYX Participating Members will Include:

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman

Lenny Sokolow, CEO

Steve Schmidt, SKYX President (former CEO of Nielsen Data Corporation and former President of Office Depot International)

Marc Boisseau, CFO

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Event SKYX Platforms Corp. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Participant dial-in 1-877-407-0792 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1772283&tp_key=ec3a5f5c6f



Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13760591&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants may use the dial-in numbers above and be assisted by an operator or use the Call me™ link for instant telephone access. The Call me™ link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Please connect at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay is expected to be available approximately three hours after the conference call and will remain available through Friday, September 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13762196

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com