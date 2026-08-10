Artelo Announces Enrollment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ART27.13 for Treatment of Glaucoma

Investigator-led study funded by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division expands ART27.13’s clinical potential into ophthalmology

Initial DREAM Study Results Anticipated in Q4 2026

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signalling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the DREAM study (Determining the Role of synthetic cannabinoids in Eye pressure And tolerability Measurements), which will evaluate the effects of Artelo’s orally administered synthetic cannabinoid, ART27.13, in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

ART27.13, a peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist, represents a novel therapeutic approach aimed at modulating intraocular pressure (IOP) through activation of cannabinoid receptors located in ocular tissues.

Funding for the DREAM study is being provided by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division. The study is sponsored by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and is being conducted by the Northern Ireland Clinical Trials Unit. Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at Queen’s University Belfast and Honorary Consultant Ophthalmologist at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Professor Augusto Azuara-Blanco, a globally recognized authority in glaucoma management and clinical research, is leading the DREAM study.

“There remains an urgent need for safe, well-tolerated, and effective new treatments for glaucoma that can provide additional options to reduce intraocular pressure and preserve vision,” said Professor Azuara-Blanco. “The potential role of peripherally selective cannabinoids in ocular health is an exciting and largely unexplored area. This study is expected to provide important insights into whether ART27.13, which is designed to act outside the central nervous system, can safely lower intraocular pressure without psychotropic side effects.”

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting more than 80 million people worldwide. Elevated IOP is the primary modifiable risk factor for glaucoma progression, but existing therapies—mostly topical eye drops—often face limitations related to adherence, local tolerability, and long-term efficacy.

“We are excited to announce this fully funded Phase 2 clinical study, evaluating ART27.13 in glaucoma, has enrolled its first patient,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “The DREAM study has the potential to demonstrate whether an orally active cannabinoid has a role in managing intraocular pressure. ART27.13’s peripherally selective design may overcome the challenges of CNS adverse effects which has been an issue when other oral or topical cannabinoids have been explored in this indication. We are looking forward to announcing initial results from the DREAM study later this year.”

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a novel benzimidazole derivative and dual cannabinoid agonist. Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 has been in seven clinical studies with over 280 participants. It is being developed as a once-daily, orally administered agent selectively targeting peripheral CB 1 and CB 2 receptors, with the potential to reduce muscle degeneration while improving body weight, appetite, and quality of life in cancer patients. A statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight was observed in people with back pain who were otherwise healthy. Importantly, the drug enables systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system-mediated toxicity. Artelo is conducting a Phase 2 named the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) evaluating ART27.13 as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss. Interim Phase 2 data revealed patients who had lost at least 5% of body weight to be included in CAReS and titrated to the highest ART27.13 dose (1300 µg) achieved an average +6% weight gain over 12 weeks, while patients on placebo lost an additional ~5%. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. In addition to CAReS, ART27.13 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in people with glaucoma at a daily dose of 650 µg.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices, including digital assets, to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

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