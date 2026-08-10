Raddish Kids Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes Recognized as Winners of 2026 Family Choice Awards

Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids, is a winner of the 2026 Family Choice Awards for its cooking and baking subscription boxes as of August 2026

Family Choice Awards is one of the most coveted and family-friendly consumer award programs in the nation, recognizing the finest products that enrich the lifestyles of children and families

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking kits

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, has been recognized as a winner of the 30th annual Family Choice Awards for being an exceptional product that enriches the lifestyles of children and families.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes (spanning cooking and baking) help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Families maintain flexibility by sourcing their own ingredients and cooking on their own schedule, with recipe adaptations available for dietary needs. Each subscription includes Raddish Plus, a digital cooking companion with more than 400 recipes, guides, and activities that extend the experience beyond the box.

“Everyone at Raddish Kids takes a lot of pride in being recognized as a Family Choice Award winner for all we do in helping to shape special family mealtime moments,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “Our cooking and baking subscription boxes help instill confidence in kids of all ages and build true family connection that everyone can look forward to every month as a meaningful part of the family experience.”

The Family Choice Awards recognizes the best products, services and resources for all members of a family. This awards program, now in its 30th year, is one of the most coveted, family friendly consumer awards program in the nation. Winners are recognized as top recommendations for families.

“It’s a privilege to award Raddish Kids’ cooking and baking subscription boxes as Family Choice Awards winners in our program’s 30th year,” said Candace Evans, Chairperson of Family Choice Awards. “In our evaluation of Raddish Kids, our judges experienced first-hand the positive impact that its boxes bring inside every family’s home.”

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for the whole family, including the following available for subscribers this month:

Cooking (Wild West): Journey through the American West. Stir up colorful cowboy caviar, fold foil packets for campfire-style fajitas and serve fruit cobbler in a cast iron pan.

Journey through the American West. Stir up colorful cowboy caviar, fold foil packets for campfire-style fajitas and serve fruit cobbler in a cast iron pan. Baking (Breakfast Bakes): Wake up your test buds with homemade toaster tarts and mini bagel bites.

Wake up your test buds with homemade toaster tarts and mini bagel bites. Global Cuisine (Taste of Mexico): Head over the border for a culinary adventure. Simmer soup topped with tortilla chips, make tacos with avocado sauce and bake a classic Mexican cake.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What are the Family Choice Awards?

Recognizes the most exceptional products that enrich the lifestyles of children and families

Revealing its 30 th annual winners in 2026

annual winners in 2026 Family Choice Awards is one of the most coveted, family friendly consumer awards program in the nation, with winners recognized as top recommendations

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Family Choice Awards

The Family Choice Awards recognizes the best products, services and resources for all members of a family including our cherished pets. This awards program, now in its 30th year, is one of the most coveted, family friendly consumer awards program in the nation.