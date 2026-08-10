Fall for Maple, Caramel Apple and Pumpkin on the Scooter’s Coffee® Fall Menu Launching August 13

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The heat of summer is no match for fall vibes coming soon to Scooter’s Coffee! Beginning Thursday, August 13, fall favorite flavors including maple, caramel apple, and pumpkin are coming to the Scooter’s Coffee menu for a limited time at all locations nationwide.

The fall menu at Scooter’s Coffee includes four pumpkin options to squash your pumpkin cravings, and for the first time, pumpkin is available as a sugar-free flavor! The fan-favorite Pumpkin Caramelicious® returns with more caramel and pumpkin goodness topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon powder.

Another drink from our ‘Licious Lineup is getting the pumpkin treatment with our Pumpkin Cinnalicious™, a cinnamon and brown sugar-forward take on a pumpkin latte. We finish it off with whipped cream and cinnamon powder to amp up the spice. Pumpkin is also available in our Pumpkin Chai Latte and our Pumpkin Spice Latte, and all of these pumpkin drinks can be made hot, iced, or blended.

Any of our pumpkin drinks pair perfectly with the Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin, a sweet treat featuring salted caramel and pumpkin spice baked into a delicious muffin! Need something a little more savory? Our new Veggie Breakfast Burrito packs eggs, potatoes, black beans, green peppers, and cheese into a satisfying vegetarian-friendly burrito.

Maple flavors return to the fall menu at Scooter’s Coffee! We couldn’t be-leaf how much you loved the Maple Caramelicious, so we’re running it back. This caramel and maple latte is like a taste of fall in a cup and comes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and salted toffee. New this year, we’ve also made it into a delicious new cold brew option as the Maple Caramelicious Crème Cold Brew featuring maple cold foam!

Looking for something with more sweet and less spice? The Caramel Apple Red Bull® Infusion delivers all the caramel apple flavor with none of the caramel stuck to your teeth. This iced or blended drink features Granny Smith apple flavor infused with the tropical flavors of Red Bull Yellow Edition and comes topped with caramel cold foam. For a smooth and creamy caramel apple treat without the energy kick, try the new Caramel Apple Shake!

Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles with every purchase,* and Scoot On Around® to Scooter’s Coffee on your way to the pumpkin patch, the county fair, a football tailgate, or wherever your fall plans take you. These fall menu items are available at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide for a limited time.

*New app users may receive a free medium drink after their first qualifying purchase through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Limit one per guest. Smiles Rewards are available only through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and cannot be earned or redeemed on third-party delivery platforms. Terms and conditions apply.

###

DOWNLOAD HERE: Media kit including high-resolution graphics and product photography, general Scooter’s Coffee video b-roll, fact sheet, and logo.

View This Press Release Online

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been known ever since for “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 920 Scooter’s Coffee locations across 32 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more — all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter’s Coffee run – because You Earned It!

For more information, download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or visit us online at scooterscoffee.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, or X.

Attachments