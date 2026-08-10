



BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA , recognized as one of the best crypto marketing agencies for Web3, DeFi, and iGaming growth, has announced an official partnership with Semrush, the world's leading online visibility management platform and a member of the Adobe group. Under the agreement, ICODA joins the Semrush Agency Partner Program, embedding Semrush's full data infrastructure into every SEO audit, keyword strategy, and competitive analysis delivered to clients.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of ICODA's technical capabilities at a time when digital visibility in the crypto and iGaming sectors is no longer limited to traditional search rankings. A growing share of discovery in these verticals now takes place through AI-generated answers on platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity. That shift is the subject of a joint research project ICODA ran with Semrush, What AI Actually Cites for Crypto , which tested over 100 real queries across ChatGPT and Perplexity and found that classic data aggregators like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, and DeFiLlama were never cited once — a result that reframes what "AI visibility" actually requires for crypto brands. ICODA's track record in this area is further documented in its case study, where they achieved TOP-1 across 5 LLMs in 90 days for a crypto prop trading company. Together, they outline how crypto and iGaming brands can build measurable presence across both traditional and AI-driven search channels.

Partnership Scope and Cooperation

ICODA and Semrush will collaborate across keyword intelligence, AI search visibility, and iGaming competitive analysis to deliver data-driven SEO at scale.

Keyword Intelligence

ICODA's campaign teams will use Semrush's Keyword Magic Tool and Personalized Keyword Difficulty (PKD) metric to identify high-intent, domain-appropriate targets across crypto and iGaming verticals. PKD evaluates ranking difficulty relative to each client's specific domain authority — not global averages — allowing ICODA to prioritize keywords where ranking movement is achievable within a defined timeframe. For newer domains, this narrows focus to realistic targets. For established operators, it surfaces authority gaps where a focused content push can shift rankings from page two to top-five positions within weeks.

AI Search Visibility

Through Semrush's AI Visibility Toolkit, ICODA will monitor client brand presence across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity. The toolkit measures AI Share of Voice against direct competitors and identifies the topical and entity gaps that prevent a brand from appearing in AI-generated answers. This capability underpins ICODA's AI SEO service line, which addresses the growing segment of high-intent search traffic that resolves inside an AI interface and never reaches a traditional results page.

Competitive Intelligence for iGaming

Semrush's Traffic Analytics and Organic Research tools will be used to map competitor keyword strategies, estimate rival domain traffic, and audit technical SEO performance across iGaming operator portfolios. All analysis is calibrated to the compliance requirements and content restrictions of specific GEOs, ensuring that intelligence gathered translates into actionable campaign decisions rather than generic benchmarks.

Area Semrush Tool Benefit for Clients Keyword Research Keyword Magic Tool, PKD High-intent crypto and iGaming targets matched to domain authority AI Search Visibility AI Visibility Toolkit Brand tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AIO Competitive Intelligence Traffic Analytics, Organic Research Competitor keyword maps and traffic estimates across rival domains Technical SEO Site Audit Crawl errors, Core Web Vitals, and compliance flags resolved pre-launch Reporting Semrush Copilot AI-powered campaign recommendations based on live account data



Quotes

"Semrush is the platform that covers both traditional search and AI visibility in a single environment. For the clients ICODA serves, that's not a feature — it's a requirement. Every audit and every strategy now runs on the same data layer that the world's top marketing teams rely on." — Vlad Pivnev, CEO at ICODA

About ICODA

ICODA is a full-service digital marketing agency and one of the best crypto marketing agencies for projects operating in Web3, DeFi, NFT, blockchain, and iGaming verticals. The agency delivers SEO, AI search optimization, content strategy, paid media, influencer marketing, and community growth services to token launches, crypto exchanges, DeFi protocols, online casinos, and sports betting operators across global markets. ICODA's expertise spans both traditional search rankings and emerging AI search channels — including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity — making it a go-to partner for brands that need visibility across the full discovery landscape.

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About Semrush

Semrush is the world's leading online visibility management platform, used by 117,000 customers worldwide across every major industry. Its proprietary database covers 26.2 billion keywords, 43 trillion backlinks, and 800 million domain profiles. The platform's product suite spans keyword research, site auditing, backlink analysis, competitive intelligence, content marketing, and the AI Visibility Toolkit for tracking brand presence across AI-generated search environments. Semrush is part of the Adobe group following a 2026 acquisition valued at approximately $1.9 billion.