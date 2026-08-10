Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 40% Increase in Quarterly Revenue to $732.5 Million





NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue in the brokerage and banking segments grew by 60% and 54%, respectively; total assets reached $14.0 billion as the company continued to expand its digital ecosystem and international banking presence

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), an international financial services and technology group, today announced its condensed consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, covering the three months ended June 30, 2026.

The company’s net revenue increased by 40% to $732.5 million, compared with $524.0 million in the same period last year. Growth was driven primarily by the brokerage and banking businesses, together with the continued expansion of Freedom’s telecommunications, payments, travel, and other digital services. As of June 30, 2026, Freedom Holding Corp.’s total assets were $14.05 billion, compared with $13.16 billion as of March 31, 2026. Shareholders’ equity increased to $1.54 billion, while cash and restricted cash totaled $2.82 billion at the end of the reporting period.

Freedom Holding Corp. also expanded its digital ecosystem through the acquisition of ChessBase GmbH. A month after the reporting period, the company completed its acquisition of an approximately 99.32% stake in Turkish Bank A.Ş., further strengthening its international banking presence.

“We have made a strong start to the new fiscal year, significantly increasing revenue while continuing to deliver strong quarterly profits. This allows us not only to invest actively in the further development of the Freedom ecosystem, but also to expand it into new markets. We completed the acquisition of a bank in Turkey, where we will soon begin rolling out our ecosystem, which has already proven successful in Kazakhstan,” said Timur Turlov, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp.

Key Financial Results

Interest income increased by 49% to $295.1 million, driven by higher interest income from margin lending, interest income on loans to customers, and securities portfolios.

Fee and commission income rose by 46% to $156.7 million, primarily driven by higher brokerage activity and growth in brokerage service commissions. Net gains on trading securities increased by 75% to $79.8 million, reflecting higher valuations of securities positions and gains from the sale of Kazakhstan sovereign and corporate debt securities.

Total expenses increased by 45% to $691.7 million, compared with $476.5 million a year earlier. The increase was driven mainly by higher insurance claims and policyholder benefits, interest expense, payroll and bonuses, and general and administrative expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $31.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with $37.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, a year earlier.





Business Segment Results

Revenue in the brokerage segment was up 60% to $282.6 million. This growth was driven by higher client trading activity, increased fee and commission income, and greater use of margin financing. Meanwhile, revenue in the banking segment rose by 54% to $225.2 million. This reflected higher interest income, gains on transactions in Kazakhstani government and corporate debt securities, and foreign exchange operations.

Revenue in the Other segment doubled to $73.9 million due to the expansion of the telecommunications business and increased activity across Arbuz and the company’s payment processing, travel and ticketing businesses.

Expansion of the Customer Base and Banking Business

As of June 30, 2026, the banking segment served 5.447 million customers, up from 5.026 million as of March 31, 2026. The brokerage segment served 874,000 customers, the insurance segment 924,000, and the Other segment 1.498 million.

Total assets in the banking segment increased by 12% during the quarter to $6.03 billion, while the deposit portfolio grew by 20% to $3.03 billion. The segment’s trading portfolio increased by 31% to $2.27 billion.

On June 24, 2026, S&P Global Ratings raised the long-term issuer credit ratings of Freedom Finance JSC, Freedom Finance Europe Ltd., Freedom Finance Global PLC, and Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC from “B+” to “BB-.” The outlooks on all four entities are stable.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 24 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, multiple EU countries, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company’s principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Natalia Kharlashina

Freedom Holding Corp.

prglobal@ffin.kz

+77013641454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8300ac6c-defe-40d1-b5a2-5631995a3a2f