Unbane Integrates Voice-First Field Reporting with Autodesk Forma

Columbus, OH, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbane™, the voice-first field system for construction, today announced an integration with Autodesk Forma®, the first end-to-end cloud-based, AI-native platform built for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Field teams complete a daily log in a two-minute phone call with an AI voice agent, and Unbane files it as a structured record in Forma Build™. No new software, and no typing.

Unbane now files field reports directly into Autodesk Forma. Foremen call in their daily log by phone, and a complete, structured record lands in Autodesk in minutes. No app, no typing.

Field reporting is one of the heaviest administrative burdens on a jobsite, and it lands on the people with the least time for it. A daily log can take 30 to 45 minutes per foreman, time they often don't have during the day when the crew comes first. That leaves foremen working a second shift recreating the day from memory, and superintendents chasing incomplete logs instead of running the build.

With Unbane, a foreman ends the shift by making or receiving a call that captures work completed, crew count and hours, issues, and the next-day lookahead. Each call is summarized back to the foreman to review, then filed into a Forma Build Form as a structured daily log.

Superintendents review and approve consolidated daily and weekly digests, which are shared with stakeholders automatically. Because reporting takes minutes instead of most of an hour, foremen finish it every shift, and superintendents stop chasing down updates. The most experienced people on the job get hours back, for the build and for home.

"Construction runs on documentation, but the tools were never built for the field," said Kumi Walker, co-founder and CEO of Unbane. "Now a phone call becomes a complete, structured record inside Forma Build, without the forms and logins that push reporting to after hours. As more teams adopt it, we expect a complete field record on every shift to become the standard, not the exception."

On a $1 billion hyperscale data center campus, Turner Construction Company reached 95% field reporting compliance in under four weeks using Unbane. Daily reporting time dropped from 30 to 45 minutes to under two minutes per foreman, and superintendent review time fell from 60 minutes to 5 minutes a day.

"Getting nearly everyone to embrace new construction technology doesn’t happen very often," said Kevin Wanner, senior manager of Virtual Design and Construction at Turner Construction Company. "Unbane isn't asking people to do something new, it's meeting them where they are, and what used to take five minutes per entry now takes 30 seconds. We're now launching Unbane for safety observations, to bring that same speed to how our teams capture and report what they see in the field."

“It can be difficult to balance timely and accurate field reporting with the speed and efficiency needed on a modern construction project,” said James Cook, director of industry and technology partnerships at Autodesk. “Unbane now makes it easier to capture daily activity in Autodesk Forma as the system of record, saving project teams time on some of their most repetitive tasks.”





About Unbane

Unbane designs, implements, and manages standard operating procedures (SOPs) across workflows for onsite construction. The field team runs the work, and Unbane runs the record, replacing cumbersome forms with short phone calls that file structured reports into the systems teams already use. Unbane's mission is to unburden field teams while giving leadership more complete, current information to manage the jobsite. Teams go live in a few weeks, with no training required. Learn more at www.unbane.com.

Kumi Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbane.

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