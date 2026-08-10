LiqTech Secures U.S. Industrial Wastewater Reuse Order for QureFlow™ System

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a clean technology company specializing in advanced ceramic filtration solutions, today announced that it has secured an order for one QureFlow™ QF-6 ceramic membrane filtration system for an industrial wastewater reuse application in the United States.

The system will be installed at a facility in Freeport, Texas, where it will treat wastewater generated from industrial equipment-cleaning operations for reuse in the facility’s wash-water supply. The composition of the wastewater varies significantly depending on the equipment being cleaned and the contaminants removed, making consistent filtration performance essential for reliable water reuse.

LiqTech’s QureFlow™ system was selected for its ability to treat variable and challenging industrial wastewater while consistently producing high-quality permeate with very low concentrations of suspended solids and oil. By recycling the treated water back into the wash-water system, the customer expects to reduce wastewater disposal volumes and freshwater consumption, supporting both operating efficiency and sustainability at its new facility.

The order represents a new customer for LiqTech’s U.S. Water for Energy & Industry business and demonstrates the applicability of the Company’s standardized QureFlow™ platform beyond produced water treatment in the oil and gas sector. LiqTech sees broader industrial wastewater reuse as an attractive growth opportunity for QureFlow™, particularly in applications where wastewater variability, operational reliability, and water reuse are key customer requirements.

“This order demonstrates the flexibility of our standardized QureFlow™ platform in addressing challenging industrial wastewater applications beyond the oil and gas sector,” said Fei Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LiqTech. “The customer selected our solution for its ability to deliver stable filtration performance and consistent water quality despite highly variable wastewater conditions. We are pleased to expand our industrial water treatment applications through this project, and we believe it provides another strong reference for QureFlow™ as we pursue a broader range of industrial water reuse opportunities in the U.S. market.”

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology is designed to treat the most challenging fluids in commercial swimming pools, marine water treatment, industrial and municipal water treatment, and oil and gas applications.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com.

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

+45 3131 5941

info@liqtech.com

Investor Contact

Robert A. Blum

Lytham Partners

(602) 889-9700

liqt@lythampartners.com