OFunded Enters the Prop Trading Market With Broker-Backed Infrastructure From OFinancial Markets





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proprietary trading firm of the OFinancial group introduces three routes to funding, four trading platforms, and simulated accounts of up to $250,000.

OFunded has entered the proprietary trading market with a funding offering built on the infrastructure, execution quality, and support culture of OFinancial Markets.

OFinancial Markets describes OFunded as the proprietary trading firm of the OFinancial group. The company says it has applied the same infrastructure, execution quality, and support culture used by its brokerage business to the funded trading environment.

OFunded offers three routes to a funded account: Instant Funding, a 1-Step Challenge, and a 2-Step Challenge. The different routes allow traders to choose between beginning without a traditional evaluation, completing one evaluation phase, or following a two-phase process.

“OFunded is our answer to a question we heard for years: I can trade, but where do I find the capital?” said Abdulkader Abdi, Founder and CEO of OFinancial Markets.

Three Routes to a Funded Account

OFunded’s 2-Step Challenge is its most affordable route, starting from $89. Traders are required to reach an 8% target during the first phase and a 5% target during the second phase, with no time limit on either phase.

The 1-Step Challenge requires traders to complete a single evaluation phase, while Instant Funding allows traders to skip the traditional evaluation process and begin with no growth target.

Across the three routes, OFinancial Markets states that OFunded does not apply a consistency rule, permits news trading, and allows Expert Advisors. Traders must continue to comply with the applicable loss, drawdown, and program rules.

Four Trading Platforms

OFunded provides access to four trading platforms:

cTrader

DXTrade

MatchTrader

GooeyPro





According to OFunded, traders can choose the platform that best suits their trading approach while using the same funding terms and payout structure.

The platform comparison published by OFunded positions cTrader around depth-of-market tools and cBots, DXTrade around browser-based access, MatchTrader around mobile and copy-trading functionality, and GooeyPro around systematic and algorithmic trading.

OFunded provides access to more than 150 instruments across forex, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies under simulated market conditions.

Simulated Accounts of Up to $250,000

Depending on the selected program, OFunded offers simulated funded accounts of up to $250,000. Its official materials state that account gains are shared through a tiered structure reaching up to 90%, with payout requests available on a monthly basis.

OFunded’s official website states that all funded-account trading is simulated. Traders operate with notional capital, and performance within the program does not represent live trading outcomes.

With three funding routes, four platform options, more than 150 instruments, and the infrastructure of the OFinancial group, OFunded is positioning its offering around greater choice in how traders enter and use a funded trading program.

Further information about OFunded’s programs, pricing, platforms, and trading rules is available on its official website.

About OFunded

OFunded is the proprietary trading firm of the OFinancial group and is operated by OMNI Markets LLC. It provides access to simulated trading evaluations and funded accounts through Instant Funding, 1-Step, and 2-Step programs.

Media Contact

OFunded

Office 3, 3rd Floor

One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: ofunded.com

Contact

OFunded

info@ofunded.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e752315-8087-4a5a-9364-e8efad8b7b75