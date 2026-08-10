Callan JMB Continues Longstanding Emergency Preparedness Support for the City of Chicago During Lollapalooza Weekend

Company builds on its history of supporting Chicago’s preparedness operations during major public events and periods of heightened citywide activity

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company supporting the healthcare industry, government agencies and emergency-management organizations through fulfillment, storage, monitoring and cold-chain logistics services, today announced the successful completion of emergency preparedness support for the City of Chicago during the 2026 Lollapalooza weekend.

The engagement continues Callan JMB’s longstanding work supporting the City during major public events and other periods requiring heightened preparedness. The Company brings extensive experience and proven capabilities to the complex logistical and operational requirements associated with large gatherings in one of the country’s most populous urban environments.

Lollapalooza welcomed approximately 460,000 attendees to Chicago’s Grant Park over four days and featured 172 musical acts. The festival represents one of the city’s largest annual events and generates significant economic activity across Chicago’s hospitality, tourism, transportation and retail sectors.

The festival also coincided with an exceptionally busy weekend across the city. The Chicago Cubs hosted the New York Yankees for a three-game series at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Fire faced Charlotte FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, and Liverpool played Leeds United in an exhibition match at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The concentration of major events brought hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors into Chicago’s downtown, lakefront and entertainment districts, creating a heightened preparedness environment across multiple venues. Successfully supporting a weekend of this scale requires advance planning, coordinated resources and the ability to respond efficiently as conditions evolve.

“Callan JMB has supported the City of Chicago during major events for years, and we are proud to continue that work during another successful Lollapalooza weekend,” said Scott Bullard, Chief Operating Officer. “Preparedness at this scale depends on experienced partners, proven procedures and resources that are ready when needed, and we value the continued trust placed in our team to support these important operations.”

"On behalf of Callan JMB, I want to sincerely thank all of the employees who supported this year's Lollapalooza event in the City of Chicago. It is a privilege to continually support the City's preparedness and public health mission. Our partnership with the City dates back to 2009, when we were first contracted to assist during the H1N1 response effort,” said Wayne Williams, Callan JMB President and CEO. “We are proud to have continued that commitment ever since, providing support for major events and helping ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike. We greatly appreciate the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of our team members who made this year's effort a success."

Callan JMB’s work in Chicago reflects the established role of its emergency preparedness and response business. The Company provides capabilities that include medical supply management, compliant storage, inventory oversight, logistical coordination, and support for the deployment of critical resources.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level shipping reliability, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Relations

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com