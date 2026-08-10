Mountain America Credit Union Opens Community-Inspired Branches in Sandy and Rose Park

Grand opening celebrations showcase a mountain-inspired financial center in Sandy and expanded Rose Park branch honoring the neighborhood’s culture

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SANDY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand openings of a new Sandy branch and the newly expanded Rose Park branch, designed to reflect the communities they serve while enhancing the member experience.

The newest branch, Sandy: Highland Drive, located at 9446 S. Highland Dr., Sandy, Utah, will host its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. The festivities continue in Rose Park at the Salt Lake: 700 North branch, located at 1715 W. 700 N., Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The public is invited to attend both celebrations and enjoy complimentary food from World’s Best Corndogs and Swig, along with family-friendly activities including face painting, balloon art, cotton candy and a photo booth.

“As our communities continue to grow, we want our branches to evolve alongside them,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “These spaces were thoughtfully designed to create welcoming environments where members can receive personalized and free financial guidance while feeling connected to the communities they call home.”

Located in southeast Salt Lake Valley, the Sandy: Highland Drive branch showcases expansive windows, natural materials and mountain-inspired artwork to create an open, inviting environment that reflects the beauty of the surrounding landscape and nearby Wasatch Mountains. Interior finishes and design elements were carefully selected to celebrate the character of the Sandy community while creating comfortable spaces for members to meet with financial professionals and explore their goals.

The Salt Lake: 700 North branch tells a unique story rooted in the history, culture and diversity of one of Salt Lake City's most vibrant neighborhoods, Rose Park. As the largest branch in Mountain America’s portfolio, the location features 17 private offices, a six-station teller line and a custom mural, Celebration of Roses, created by Utah artist Josh Scheuerman. The mural honors the community through depictions of local landmarks, including the Jordan River, Utah State Fairpark, Rose Park baseball fields, the Salt Lake City skyline and the Wasatch Mountains. Colorful roses woven throughout the artwork symbolize the neighborhood’s diversity and pay tribute to its history, reflecting an early development plan that arranged streets in the shape of roses.

At both locations, services include everyday banking such as savings and checking accounts, auto and personal loans 1, insurance 2 and investment services 3, and mortgage and business lending solutions.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit. Equal housing lender. NMLS ID 462815.

1 Membership required—based on eligibility. Loans on approved credit.

2 Insurance products are not deposits, not an obligation of and not guaranteed by Mountain America Credit Union. Insurance products are not protected by the NCUA, may be subject to risk and, in the case of life insurance, may go down in value. Any insurance required as a condition of an extension of credit need not be purchased from the credit union and may be purchased from an agent or insurance company of the member's choice. Insurance products are not exclusive to Mountain America Credit Union members. Business conducted with Mountain America Insurance Services, LLC is separate and distinct from any business conducted with the credit union. Mountain America Insurance Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Mountain America Credit Union.

3 Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Investment Services, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value



