Echovane raises funding to make complex market research a done-for-you AI-native service

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market research is meant to accelerate decisions. The operation behind it often does the opposite, with researchers spending more time coordinating the process than interpreting what customers are actually saying. Echovane is building to change that. Today, the company announced $1 million in funding co-led by Titan Capital and Neon fund to expand a permanently done-for-you research service where clients provide the business question and Echovane’s AI agents execute the study through to a completed, decision-ready outcome.





Echovane founders: Himadri Roy, Smriti Gupta and Vipul Nair.

The funding will support the expansion of Echovane’s AI-agent infrastructure, multimodal research capabilities, and global participant network.

Why this matters

A large company in CPG or Retail runs hundreds of market researches. The more ambitious the study, the more operational it becomes. A single project may combine qualitative and quantitative methods, highly specific participant criteria, pre- and post-tasks, observation, longitudinal fieldwork and multiple countries – all tied to a product launch or media deadline.

Running that study traditionally means assembling a supply chain of recruiters, panels, moderators, translators, analysts and production teams. Every stage depends on the efficiency of the one before it, with researchers spending most of their time coordinating vendors and handoffs.

Trying to speed up this supply chain often compounds the problem. Fraudulent participants, professional respondents and weak screening can compromise the study before fieldwork begins.

Echovane is built on the premise that AI should take on the machinery of research while researchers retain control over the judgment. The result should be faster execution without sacrificing rigour, traceability or trust.

What Echovane is building

Echovane is a done-for-you service that takes full ownership for delivering complex market research. Its AI agents handle the work required to move a study from brief to answer: designing and coordinating complex projects, recruiting and verifying specific participants, conducting multimodal fieldwork, analysing qualitative and quantitative information together, and packaging the findings for the people who need to use them.

The result isn’t limited to a research report. Echovane can deliver presentations, dashboards, structured datasets, participant quotations, video clips and insight reels. Researchers can continue working with the material after delivery by asking new questions of the collected data and tracing every conclusion back to the interview, observation or survey response behind it.

Underneath the service, Echovane is building the participant infrastructure required to reach almost any audience. A researcher should be able to describe exactly who they need, however narrow the behavioural criteria or complex the combination of geography and context, and have Echovane find, verify and engage those people anywhere in the world.

That makes possible studies that conventional panels struggle to support: harder-to-reach communities, highly specific behaviours, small but commercially important audiences, and research that crosses markets without sacrificing consistency or participant quality.

The defining difference is accountability. Unlike AI research software, Echovane owns the outcome, combining agency ownership with the speed and economics of AI. The company already works with P&G, Haleon and Kantar, alongside other global consumer and technology companies.

Origin story

Echovane was founded by former Amazon, Stripe, Gojek and Razorpay product leaders and graduates of Indian Institute of technology, Smriti Gupta, Vipul Nair and Himadri Roy.

They initially set out to build an AI moderator for consumer interviews. But the deeper they went, the clearer it became that the interview was only a fraction of the problem. Research teams were still spending weeks recruiting participants, coordinating fieldwork, analysing evidence and turning it into something the business could act on.

So the founders expanded Echovane into the execution layer for the entire research process.

“We thought better AI interviews would unlock faster research,” said Smriti Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Echovane. “But that was only one step in the research operations, for one methodology of research. In reality, researches are more complex, and can vary from interviews to unobtrusive observations and longitudinal studies. It has multi level complexity including finding niche participants, getting the research completed on time with them and maintaining quality checks.”

“This funding allows us to deepen the agent infrastructure behind Echovane, expand our multimodal capabilities, and strengthen the global participant network required to deliver increasingly complex studies with consistency” said Vipul Nair, Co-Founder and CTO of Echovane.

Himadri Roy, Co-Founder and COO of Echovane, added: “Having done the research ourselves, we understand the operational pain researchers have to go through to conduct a good research that gives useful insights.”

“Echovane has made complex, multi-market studies feel simple. They find the right hard-to-reach participants, handle the nuances across markets and languages, and deliver actionable insights with remarkable speed and consistency” said Zee Alcasid, Consumer Science and Product Experience Lead, Haleon

“Echovane turned a month of product research into two days. They reached exactly the right participants and let us test, learn and iterate continuously across multiple audiences, countries, product variants all within a single study that would be impossible to execute at speed and scale.” - Adam D’arcy, CPO, Trustly

What’s next

Echovane is building toward a world where research is no longer constrained by time, geography or operational complexity.Any team should be able to define what it needs to understand, however specific the audience or ambitious the study, and receive a rigorous, traceable answer without assembling an entire research operation around it.

Commenting on the investment, Titan Capital spokesperson said, “We have backed Smriti, Vipul and Himadri because they have deeply understood why market research has stayed slow and expensive for decades. With Echovane, they are building an AI-native, end-to-end research platform focused on the quality of the final insight, encoding each client's context into a system that gets sharper with every study. They are turning research from a recurring expense into compounding infrastructure — faster, cheaper and genuinely deeper. Their first-principles thinking and capital-efficient execution gave us confidence in Echovane's long-term potential.”

“Consumer research sits behind every product decision. In CPG the stakes are highest since shelf space is hard to win, and a failed launch is expensive and slow to unwind. Echovane's AI-moderated research compresses a cycle that used to take weeks. The cofounders have known each other for a long time and have scaled products at Amazon, Stripe and Razorpay. That combination is why our conviction in Echovane is strong.” said Udit, Principal at Neon Fund.

As its agents take on more methodologies, markets and longitudinal work, Echovane’s goal is to make research execution disappear entirely. Humans decide what matters. Echovane produces the evidence required to act.

Media images can be found here.

About Echovane

Echovane is a research execution and insight-delivery service for consumer insights, market research, product, UX and marketing teams. We combine multimodal AI with global ethnographic scale to deliver the precise, trusted clarity required to drive your business forward.

Our AI agents can design and coordinate multi-stage studies; find, screen and verify highly specific participants globally; conduct interviews, observations and surveys using voice, video, text and other research stimuli; and analyse qualitative and quantitative information together.

We then convert the research into decision-ready outputs such as presentations, reports, dashboards, structured datasets, participant quotations, video clips and insight reels. Researchers can also chat directly with the collected data, ask additional questions and trace every finding back to the original participant evidence.