Trig's Markets Launches Loyalty and Fuel Rewards Platform with RSA America

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America , a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, today announced the deployment of its unified commerce intelligence platform at Trig’s Markets , a regional grocery chain serving Northern Wisconsin. The agreement brings loyalty, fuel rewards, and digital promotion capabilities to Trig’s five-store network in Rhinelander, Minocqua, Manitowish Waters, Eagle River, and Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

Trig’s Markets, a division of T.A. Solberg Co., Inc., has built its reputation on quality products, strong customer service, and the local market knowledge that helps independent grocers compete against national chains. With fuel stations at its four locations, integrated fuel rewards are an important part of the company’s value proposition for shoppers. RSA’s platform allows Trig’s to manage loyalty, digital promotions, and fuel reward redemptions through a single system, creating a more connected experience for customers in-store and at the pump.

Loyalty, fuel rewards, and a platform built for independent retailers

The RSA deployment at Trig's includes a native mobile app, in-store kiosks, loyalty program, digital promotions engine, and fully integrated fuel rewards. Shoppers can earn and redeem points across grocery and fuel purchases, giving Trig’s a practical way to reward everyday loyalty while helping customers manage the rising cost of fuel.

The new platform, which went live on April 29th, further positions Trig’s to move quickly into e-commerce. RSA’s Always On Grocery solution extends Trig’s digital experience to online ordering and further connecting shopper engagement across channels.

The in-store kiosks help shoppers access digital coupons, loyalty benefits, and personalized offers while they shop. Together with the mobile app and fuel rewards program, these capabilities give Trig's a more complete view of shopper behavior, helping the retailer deliver more relevant promotions and strengthen customer engagement.

"For Trig's, fuel rewards are more than a promotion. They're a core part of how the company builds loyalty with shoppers," said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. "Our platform allows Trig's to connect fuel rewards, loyalty, and digital promotions into a single experience, making it easier for customers to save and easier for the business to understand what drives engagement. That's exactly the kind of practical digital advantage independent grocers need to compete and grow."

Local credibility as a loyalty advantage

Trig’s has built its brand around local relevance, from the products it sells to the communities it serves. Its sister operation, Trig’s Smokehouse, produces a proprietary sausage brand distributed throughout Northern Wisconsin, giving the retailer a differentiated local product offering that shoppers already know. That local connection has also earned industry recognition, with Trig’s named among Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2026 and recognized as a Shelby Exceptional Independent at the 2026 NGA Show.

RSA’s loyalty and promotions platform gives retailers like Trig’s more ways to spotlight these local strengths, engage shoppers and reinforce what makes the brand distinct. The deployment reflects RSA America’s continued expansion across independent grocery operators of all sizes and reinforces the relevance of its purpose-built platform for regional grocers competing in community-centered markets.

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 7.2 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.

Media Contact

Denise Nelson | Waters Agency

denise.nelson@watersagency.com

925.858.5198

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c3c4a85-1a80-4264-bc9a-1aea22387031