DeFi Development Corp. Releases June & July 2026 Recap Highlighting SOL Boost Framework, Organizational Streamlining, and Record Solana Network Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the release of its June & July 2026 Business Recap, highlighting continued execution across its treasury strategy, validator business, shareholder communications, and research initiatives.

The recap is headlined by the introduction of the SOL Boost Framework, the Company’s clearest articulation to date of how it seeks to deliver leveraged SOL exposure through disciplined capital allocation, structured leverage, staking yield, validator operations, and long-term growth in SOL Per Share (SPS). The Company also launched its interactive SOL Boost Calculator, helping investors better understand the relationship between SOL price appreciation, SPS growth, and shareholder returns.

Additional highlights include organizational streamlining through the Parker White executive transition, validator expansion through a new partnership in Japan utilizing dfdvSOL, the transition of DisclaimerCoin ($DONT) to an independent ecosystem team, and continued shareholder engagement through research publications and Business Recap & AMA events.

The recap also examines Solana’s strongest fundamental milestones during the period, including record transaction activity, record stablecoin supply, record real-world asset value, continued leadership in decentralized exchange trading, and proposed protocol upgrades that could strengthen the network’s long-term tokenomics.

The full June & July 2026 Business Recap is available at: https://defidevcorp.beehiiv.com/p/june-july-2026-recap.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

